    RX   CA0906901081

BIOSYENT INC.

(RX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:03:57 2023-05-31 pm EDT
7.300 CAD   -.--%
05:43pBioSyent Announces Approval of New Product
GL
05/29Biosyent releases financial results for q1 2023
AQ
05/26BioSyent Posts Lower Q1 Net Income
MT
BioSyent Announces Approval of New Product

05/31/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has received regulatory approval from Health Canada for a new oncology supportive care product. BioSyent Pharma Inc. signed an exclusive Canadian Distribution Agreement for this product with a European partner in December 2022.

“We are pleased to have received marketing approval for this new product, bringing it one step closer to launch in Canada,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We look forward to entering the oncology supportive care therapeutic area with this new product which enhances our specialty product portfolio and contributes to our ongoing growth.”      

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,087,519 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Financials
Sales 2023 30,6 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 88,3 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers and Directors
René C. Goehrum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert March Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Navid Ashrafi Director-Medical
Peter D. Lockhard Lead Independent Director
Stephen Wilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOSYENT INC.4.57%65
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.78%405 567
NOVO NORDISK A/S18.98%360 370
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.60%277 012
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.90%257 213
