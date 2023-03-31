Advanced search
BIOSYENT INC.

(RX)
03:59:27 2023-03-31
7.500 CAD    0.00%
03/21Tranche Update on BioSyent Inc. (TSXV:RX)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 13, 2022.
CI
BioSyent Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

03/31/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent” or the “Company”, TSX Venture: RX) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 72,020 Restricted Share Units “RSUs” to certain directors, officers, management, and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”). These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,045,061 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Financials
Sales 2023 30,8 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 90,7 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,7%
Managers and Directors
René C. Goehrum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert March Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Navid Ashrafi Director-Medical
Peter D. Lockhard Lead Independent Director
Stephen Wilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOSYENT INC.7.14%67
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.21%401 004
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.10%355 444
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.87%307 267
ABBVIE INC.-2.28%278 593
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.53%268 888
