New Treatment for Painful Mouth Sores Due to Cancer Therapy

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has commenced the first shipments of its new oncology supportive care product, Gelclair®, to wholesalers in Canada. Gelclair® is indicated for the relief of the painful symptoms of oral mucositis. Oral mucositis (mouth sores and / or ulcers) is an adverse effect of cancer treatment which can occur while undergoing radiation treatment or chemotherapy. Patients suffering from mouth sores or ulcers may obtain Gelclair® from their local pharmacy. Gelclair® was in-licensed by BioSyent Pharma Inc. in December 2022 and was approved by Health Canada in May 2023.



“We are delighted to make Gelclair® available to Canadian cancer patients suffering from mouth sores,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We believe that these patients are currently underserved by the existing products available to them to relieve the symptoms of this painful condition. Gelclair® offers these patients a new option for relief, to improve their quality of life while they undergo their cancer treatments. We look forward to continuing to expand our speciality products portfolio with other innovative products such as Gelclair®.”

Dr. Samantha Sigurdson of Hamilton Health Sciences stated that, “Oral mucositis is a frequent complication and one of the largest challenges for many of my head and neck cancer patients receiving radiotherapy and is especially severe for those undergoing treatment with both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, reaching an incidence rate of greater than 90%. Oral mucositis is also a potential concern for all patients being treated with chemotherapy for solid tumors or lymphoma. Cancer patients with oral mucositis may suffer ulcerative lesions that can lead to severe oral pain which causes difficulties eating, drinking, swallowing, and even speaking. It may also lead to unplanned breaks in cancer therapy which can decrease cure rates and result in hospitalization in severe cases. Many challenges exist in managing a patient’s oral mucositis and having another option to help ease the pain of oral mucositis and keep patients on their cancer therapy is a welcome addition.”

About Oral Mucositis

Oral mucositis is a painful condition often experienced by patients undergoing radiation or chemotherapy for cancer. It is an inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes in the mouth and throat.

About Gelclair®

Gelclair® is indicated for the rapid relief of the painful symptoms of oral mucositis. It forms a barrier that adheres to the mucosa of the mouth, protecting and hydrating damaged tissue, shielding the exposed nerves from painful stimuli while eating and drinking, and providing patients with rapid pain relief.

Clinical studies have shown that Gelclair® is a convenient and easy-to-use gel for mouth sores and ulcers that provides fast-acting pain relief, supports healing, and improves the ability of patients suffering from oral mucositis to eat, drink, swallow and speak. Studies have also reported a decreased need for analgesics or opioids to reduce the pain of oral mucositis, as well as reductions in the grade of severity of oral mucositis with the use of Gelclair®. Gelclair® has demonstrated significantly better patient tolerability and acceptability than existing standards of care to which it was compared, helping patients to continue with their cancer treatments. Gelclair® has no known pharmaceutical interactions and only rare, non-serious, reversible adverse events have been reported. Gelclair® has demonstrated its safety and efficacy in helping to protect cancer patients from the severe pain associated with oral mucositis caused by radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

To learn more about Gelclair®, please visit: www.gelclair.ca

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,824,618 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

