  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. BioSyent Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RX   CA0906901081

BIOSYENT INC.

(RX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:51:32 2023-05-25 am EDT
7.870 CAD   +1.81%
05:41pBioSyent Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
05/18BioSyent Schedules Q1 2023 Earnings Release for May 26, 2023
GL
05/18BioSyent Schedules Q1 2023 Earnings Release for May 26, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioSyent Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

05/25/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share, payable in Canadian Dollars on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023. This second quarter 2023 dividend compares with the first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.04 per common share. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,091,919 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Financials
Sales 2023 30,8 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart BIOSYENT INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSyent Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSYENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,73 CAD
Average target price 10,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René C. Goehrum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert March Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Navid Ashrafi Director-Medical
Peter D. Lockhard Lead Independent Director
Stephen Wilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOSYENT INC.9.29%69
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.23%438 251
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.38%404 172
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.55%363 460
MERCK & CO., INC.2.39%288 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.59%258 034
