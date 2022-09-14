Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  BioSyent Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    RX   CA0906901081

BIOSYENT INC.

(RX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:24 2022-09-14 pm EDT
8.120 CAD   -0.37%
BioSyent to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

09/14/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at the 7th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 16th, 2022.

Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will present to investors an overview of BioSyent’s business and corporate activities. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by retail and institutional investors from around the world. BioSyent was one of twelve companies selected to present at this year’s event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,186,561 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Financials
Sales 2022 27,8 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,5 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BIOSYENT INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSyent Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSYENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,15 CAD
Average target price 10,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René C. Goehrum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert March Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Navid Ashrafi Director-Medical
Peter D. Lockhard Lead Independent Director
Stephen Wilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOSYENT INC.0.00%76
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.69%424 166
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.12%291 210
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.73%276 423
PFIZER, INC.-21.78%259 235
ABBVIE INC.2.31%244 934