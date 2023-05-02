Advanced search
    RX   CA0906901081

BIOSYENT INC.

(RX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:59:09 2023-05-02 pm EDT
7.680 CAD   +1.05%
FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement in Canada by Pharmacists and Physicians, Eight Years Running!
GL
BioSyent to Present at 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
GL
BioSyent to Present at 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
AQ
FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement in Canada by Pharmacists and Physicians, Eight Years Running!

05/02/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that FeraMAX® is the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in Canada, based on a national survey of Canadian pharmacists and physicians(1). This is the eighth consecutive year that FeraMAX® has been awarded this vote of confidence.

The annual Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations is an important pharmaceutical industry indicator which tracks pharmacist and physician counselling patterns for over-the-counter (OTC) products in Canada. The survey was fielded between October 2022 and January 2023 by EnsembleIQ Research and Innovation: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca, and ProfessionSanté.ca. This is the only national survey to research the role of Canadian pharmacists and physicians as counsellors and advisors in non-prescription products.

“We thank Canadian physicians and pharmacists for their growing trust and confidence in the FeraMAX® brand for eight years in a row,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Healthcare professionals are essential in supporting the iron health of Canadians and BioSyent continues to provide innovative solutions, supportive continuing education, and patient-focused resources to our healthcare partners.”

About FeraMAX®

The FeraMAX® Pd brand has a unique, patented Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC) formulation and all versions of FeraMAX® are dosed once daily, supporting iron health with treatment, maintenance and preventative supplements. FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 makes iron therapy convenient for children. On March 7th 2023, BioSyent announced an important addition to the FeraMAX® family of iron supplements with FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 designed to prevent iron deficiency, maintain healthy iron levels, and to address a gap in iron health therapy. The FeraMAX® family represents innovative solutions to support iron health across various life stages.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,091,919 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

  1. Reference for ranking:

    Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2023 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations.

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Financials
Sales 2023 30,8 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 91,9 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart BIOSYENT INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSyent Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSYENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,60 CAD
Average target price 10,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René C. Goehrum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert March Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Navid Ashrafi Director-Medical
Peter D. Lockhard Lead Independent Director
Stephen Wilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOSYENT INC.8.57%68
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.33%425 153
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.93%385 224
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.55%374 068
MERCK & CO., INC.4.86%295 235
ABBVIE INC.-4.89%271 166
