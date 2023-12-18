Biosynex: merger with Theradiag completed

On Friday, the shareholders' meetings of Biosynex and Theradiag approved the principle of a merger-takeover, based on an exchange ratio of one Biosynex share for seven Theradiag shares.



The Board of Directors of Biosynex - which met after the Extraordinary General Meetings of the two companies - noted the completion of the transaction.



Biosynex also carried out a capital increase today for a nominal amount of 49,582.6 euros, via the issue of 495.826 new shares with a par value of 0.10 euros each, to be fully allocated to Theradiag shareholders.



The listing of Theradiag shares on Euronext Growth Paris has been suspended pending delisting, scheduled for December 21.



Theradiag is the originator of so-called 'theranostic' tests (combining treatment and diagnosis), which measure the efficacy of biotherapies in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, and enable their implementation.



