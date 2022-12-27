Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Biotalys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTLS   BE0974386188

BIOTALYS

(BTLS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
6.800 EUR   +0.59%
12:01pResults of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
12:00pResults of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
12/01Biotalys Creates Scientific Advisory Committee with Leading Experts
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

12/27/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ghent, Belgium, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Company’s seat.

The legally required presence quorum was reached for the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meeting. All documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

- ENDS –

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

Attachments


All news about BIOTALYS
12:01pResults of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
12:00pResults of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
12/01Biotalys Creates Scientific Advisory Committee with Leading Experts
GL
12/01Biotalys Creates Scientific Advisory Committee with Leading Experts
AQ
12/01Biotalys Announces Establishment of a Scientific Advisory Committee
CI
11/25Invitation to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
11/25Invitation to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
11/07Biotalys announces participation at investor and industry events for the remainder of 2..
GL
11/07Biotalys announces participation at investor and industry events for the remainder of 2..
AQ
10/24Biotalys and Novozymes announce successful Evoca™ feasibility study
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
Net income 2022 -22,0 M -23,4 M -23,4 M
Net cash 2022 24,0 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 209 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 92,6x
EV / Sales 2023 72,1x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart BIOTALYS
Duration : Period :
Biotalys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTALYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,76 €
Average target price 8,85 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Sellès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wim Ottevaere Chief Financial Officer
Simon E. Moroney Chairman
Marnix Peferoen Chief Technology Officer
Carlo Boutton Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTALYS-5.06%222
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-51.50%5 300
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-5.84%3 501
ELDERS LIMITED-17.46%1 064
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-18.60%216
URBAN-GRO, INC.-71.37%32