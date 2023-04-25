Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Biotalys NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTLS   BE0974386188

BIOTALYS NV

(BTLS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:28 2023-04-25 am EDT
6.500 EUR   -2.40%
12:03pResults of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
12:00pResults of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
04/24Ghent crop protection company Biotalys closes alliance with Swiss agroreus Syngenta
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Results of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

04/25/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ghent, Belgium, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release – regulated information

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, held its annual and an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the Company’s seat. The legally required presence quorum was reached for the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meetings. All documents relating to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

Attachments


All news about BIOTALYS NV
12:03pResults of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
12:00pResults of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
04/24Ghent crop protection company Biotalys closes alliance with Swiss agroreus Syngenta
AQ
04/24Biotalys, Syngenta Crop Protection Partner to Develop Sustainable Agriculture Technolog..
MT
04/24Syngenta and Biotalys enter into strategic partnership in biologicals innovation to adv..
GL
04/24Syngenta and Biotalys Enter Into Strategic Partnership in Biologicals Innovation to Adv..
BU
04/24Syngenta and Biotalys enter into strategic partnership in biologicals innovation to adv..
AQ
04/24Syngenta Crop Protection and Biotalys Announces Collaboration to Develop New Biocontrol..
CI
03/24Invitation to the Annual and an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
GL
03/24Invitation to the Annual and an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOTALYS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3,00 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net income 2023 -32,0 M -35,3 M -35,3 M
Net Debt 2023 10,0 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,47x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 206 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2023 72,1x
EV / Sales 2024 62,3x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart BIOTALYS NV
Duration : Period :
Biotalys NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTALYS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,66 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Sellès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wim Ottevaere Chief Financial Officer
Simon E. Moroney Chairman
Marnix Peferoen Chief Technology Officer
Carlo Boutton Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTALYS NV-2.06%227
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.21.66%6 420
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-4.94%3 372
ELDERS LIMITED-17.26%877
LIMONEIRA COMPANY39.89%305
URBAN-GRO, INC.-33.09%20
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer