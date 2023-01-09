Biote Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of 8,500,000 Shares of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”), a leading provider of preventive health care through the delivery of personalized hormone therapy, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain of its stockholders, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,108,695 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $3.00 per share. Biote is not receiving any proceeds from the offering.

Truist Securities, Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC acted as joint bookrunning managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 4, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, by telephone at (800) 685-4786, or by email at TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com, Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by telephone at (800) 678-9147 or by email at rothecm@roth.com or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Biote

Biote is transforming healthy aging through innovative, personalized hormone optimization therapies delivered by Biote-certified medical providers. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions, an underserved $7 billion global market, providing affordable symptom relief for patients and driving clinic success for practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “might,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “predict,” “would” and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the SEC on December 12, 2022, Biote’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and other documents filed by Biote from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Biote assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Biote does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

