Biote Appoints Debby Morris to Board of Directors

biote Corp. (Nasdaq: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in preventive health care through the delivery of personalized hormone therapy, today announced the appointment of Debby Morris to Biote’s Board of Directors. Ms. Morris brings more than three decades of experience in directing financial operations and strategy to support high-growth companies.

Ms. Morris served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Apria, Inc. from March 2013 through October 2022. Prior to that, Ms. Morris served as Chief Financial Officer-Americas for Sitel Worldwide Corporation from February 2010 to February 2013. Prior to that she served as a partner of Tatum LLC from 2004 to 2010 and as a director from 2008 to 2010 and provided interim and permanent chief financial officer services for companies contracted with Tatum LLC including LifeMasters Supported SelfCare and RelaDyne. Effective May 15, 2020, Ms. Morris serves as a director for Alternative Logistics Technologies, Holdco, LLC (a.k.a EverDriven) and serves as the chair of the audit committee. Effective December 31, 2020, Ms. Morris serves as a director for Rexford Industrial and serves on the audit, compensation and nomination and governance committees. Ms. Morris holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Colby Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire.

“We are delighted to welcome Debby Morris to Biote,” said Chief Executive Officer Terry Weber. “Debby is an accomplished executive whose deep financial and business expertise—spanning accounting and finance, SEC reporting, internal audit, data analytics, corporate development, and operations—will complement and strengthen our Board. We expect that Debby’s contributions and perspective will prove valuable as Biote continues to execute on our growth strategy.”

“I am honored to join the board of Biote at this time of growth and continued geographic expansion,” said Debby Morris. “I look forward to drawing on my financial and capital markets experience to advance Biote’s success as a new public company.”

About Biote

Biote is transforming healthy aging through innovative, personalized hormone optimization therapies delivered by Biote-certified medical providers. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions, an underserved $7 billion global market, providing affordable symptom relief for patients and driving clinic success for practitioners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005116/en/