Biote : Issues Correction to Second Quarter Operating Loss and Net Income - Form 8-K/A

Biote Issues Correction to Second Quarter Operating Loss and Net Income IRVING, TX, August 15, 2022 - Biote today issued a correction to operating loss and net income for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 in the press release titled "Biote Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results," issued on August 9, 2022. The other financial results reported in the original press release, revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as well as Biote's full year guidance with respect thereto, were not impacted by the corrections. The corrections are as follows (in thousands): • loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $(85,603) (previously reported as $(76,186)); • loss from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(75,840) (previously reported as $(66,423)); • net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $40,341 (previously reported as $49,710); and • net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $49,691 (previously reported as $59,060). These corrections relate to the previous omission of certain transaction-related expenses from the calculation of loss from operations and net income that were identified by management after the issuance of the original press release, while Biote was completing its internal review procedures with respect to Biote's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. More specifically, a $7.2 million charge to selling, general and administrative expense was identified related to the excess fair value of shares transferred as consideration to new investors in connection with that certain business combination consummated on May 26, 2022 with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III, a Delaware corporation, BioTE Holdings, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, and certain other parties (the "Business Combination") and a $2.2 million charge to selling, general and administrative expense related to certain consulting agreements that were entered into in connection with the Business Combination. Biote's reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 included in the original release and after giving effect to the corrections are as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net income (GAAP) $ 40,341 $ 9,761 $ 49,691 $ 18,602 Interest 794 425 1,153 917 Income tax expense (benefit) (346 ) 78 (282 ) 142 Depreciation & Amortization 563 334 1,064 656 Loss from extinguishment of debt and other non-operating items 356 (4 ) 347 (8 ) Share-based compensation expense 79,270 - 79,270 - Transaction-related expenses 18,769 135 19,477 135 Litigation and other 150 115 841 115 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (3,399 ) - (3,299 ) - Gain from change in fair value of earnout liability (123,350 ) - (123,350 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,148 $ 10,844 $ 24,812 $ 20,559

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, Biote has disclosed adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that it calculates as net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, transaction-related expenses, fair value adjustments to certain equity instruments classified as liabilities and other non-operating costs. Above we have provided a reconciliation of net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) to adjusted EBITDA. We present adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and determining payments under compensation programs. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows: • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgment by Biote's management about which expenses are excluded or included. Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results.