Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biote Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTMD   US0906831039

BIOTE CORP.

(BTMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
4.670 USD   +0.21%
08:06aBiote to Present at 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
02/22Biote Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Biote Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biote to Present at 35th Annual Roth Conference

03/02/2023 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

biote Corp. (Nasdaq: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in preventive health care through the delivery of personalized hormone therapy, today announced its participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 12-14, 2023, in Dana Point, CA.

Biote’s Chief Executive Officer, Terry Weber, and Chief Financial Officer, Samar Kamdar, will present at the conference on March 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ms. Weber, Mr. Kamdar, and Marc Beer, Biote’s Chairman, will also participate in investor meetings throughout the conference.

About Biote

Biote is transforming healthy aging through innovative, personalized hormone optimization therapies delivered by Biote-certified medical providers. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions, an underserved $7 billion global market, providing affordable symptom relief for patients and driving clinic success for practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “might,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “predict,” “would” and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Biote’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and other documents filed by Biote from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Biote assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Biote does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BIOTE CORP.
08:06aBiote to Present at 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
02/22Biote Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or..
AQ
02/09Biote Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Confere..
BU
01/10Insider Sell: Biote
MT
01/10Insider Buy: Biote
MT
01/10Insider Sell: Biote
MT
01/09Biote Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of 8,500,000 Shares of Common Stock Inclu..
BU
01/05Biote Prices Secondary Offering at $3 Per Share
MT
01/05Biote Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
BU
2022Biote Corp.(NasdaqGM:BTMD) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOTE CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 164 M - -
Net income 2022 51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 278 M 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,98%
Chart BIOTE CORP.
Duration : Period :
biote Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,67 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry S. Weber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samar Kamdar Chief Financial Officer
Marc D. Beer Executive Chairman
Joe Butler Chief Information Officer
Ross W. McQuivey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTE CORP.25.20%278
S&P GLOBAL, INC.1.87%108 765
RELX PLC10.49%57 820
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.45%57 279
MOODY'S CORPORATION4.14%52 996
MSCI, INC.10.81%41 215