  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biote Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTMD   US0906831039

BIOTE CORP.

(BTMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-06-09 pm EDT
4.464 USD   -0.58%
05:32pHAYR ACQU : BioTE Holdings, LLC - Form 8-K
PU
05:27pBIOTE CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06Biote Announces Participation in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2022
BU
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAYR ACQU : BioTE Holdings, LLC - Form 8-K

06/09/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
BioTE Holdings, LLC

Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for 2021

biote Corp. (the "Company") is furnishing the following tables which set forth supplemental unaudited financial information of BioTE Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Biote") for the periods and as of the dates indicated. This supplemental presentation of unaudited financial information is not intended to replace the financial information presented in (i) the audited consolidated financial statements of Biote and its subsidiaries and the related notes thereto as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 or (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Biote and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, presented in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2022. Investors should refer to the notes to the financial statements included with such filings.

Biote Holdings, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,
March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2021

Revenue

Product revenue

$ 31,193 $ 34,307 $ 35,119 $ 36,979 $ 137,598

Service revenue

350 443 448 557 1,798

Total Revenue

31,543 34,750 35,567 37,536 139,396

Cost of revenue

Cost of products

10,877 11,019 11,600 12,802 46,298

Cost of services

484 621 690 724 2,519

Total cost of revenue

11,361 11,640 12,290 13,526 48,817

Commissions

577 464 566 449 2,056

Marketing

749 1,059 1,417 1,683 4,908

Selling, general & administrative

9,463 11,327 12,311 15,953 49,054

Income from operations

9,393 10,260 8,983 5,925 34,561

Other income (expense)

Interest expense

(492 ) (425 ) (384 ) (372 ) (1,673 )

Other income

4 4 5 4 17

Total other expense

(488 ) (421 ) (379 ) (368 ) (1,656 )

Income before provision for income taxes

8,905 9,839 8,604 5,557 32,905

Income tax expense

64 78 67 77 286

Net income

$ 8,841 $ 9,761 $ 8,537 $ 5,480 $ 32,619

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(9 ) 10 (15 ) (3 ) (17 )

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(9 ) 10 (15 ) (3 ) (17 )

Comprehensive income

$ 8,832 $ 9,771 $ 8,522 $ 5,477 $ 32,602

Earnings per common unit Class A, AA, and AAA basic and diluted

$ 9.02 $ 9.96 $ 8.71 $ 5.59 $ 33.29

Weighted average common units outstanding Class A, AA, and AAA basic and diluted

979,800 979,800 979,800 979,800 979,800

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The supplemental financial information includes financial data not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals ("non-GAAP financial measures"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals ("GAAP"), as required by Regulation G, is included. Biote is providing disclosure of the reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures used in the supplemental information to its comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis. Biote uses adjusted EBITDA as an alternative measure to evaluate its operational performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding from Net Income: Interest expense; depreciation and amortization expenses; and income taxes. Additionally, we exclude certain expenses we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operations or operational performance. For the periods presented these include: costs incurred in pursuing the business combination agreement with Haymaker; litigation costs incurred not within the normal course of business; cost associated with the company's founder; and severance related costs. Biote believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to analysts and investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in Biote's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Biote's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Biote's business.

Biote Holdings, LLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,
March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2021

Net income

$ 8,841 $ 9,761 $ 8,537 $ 5,480 $ 32,619

Interest expense

492 425 384 372 1,673

Income tax expense

64 78 67 77 286

Depreciation and amortization

322 333 332 413 1,400

Transaction costs

135 679 1,243 2,057

Other expenses

115 222 1,532 1,869

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 9,719 $ 10,847 $ 10,221 $ 9,117 $ 39,904

Disclaimer

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
