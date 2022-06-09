HAYR ACQU : BioTE Holdings, LLC - Form 8-K

biote Corp. (the "Company") is furnishing the following tables which set forth supplemental unaudited financial information of BioTE Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Biote") for the periods and as of the dates indicated. This supplemental presentation of unaudited financial information is not intended to replace the financial information presented in (i) the audited consolidated financial statements of Biote and its subsidiaries and the related notes thereto as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 or (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Biote and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, presented in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2022. Investors should refer to the notes to the financial statements included with such filings.
Biote Holdings, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
Revenue
Product revenue
$
31,193
$
34,307
$
35,119
$
36,979
$
137,598
Service revenue
350
443
448
557
1,798
Total Revenue
31,543
34,750
35,567
37,536
139,396
Cost of revenue
Cost of products
10,877
11,019
11,600
12,802
46,298
Cost of services
484
621
690
724
2,519
Total cost of revenue
11,361
11,640
12,290
13,526
48,817
Commissions
577
464
566
449
2,056
Marketing
749
1,059
1,417
1,683
4,908
Selling, general & administrative
9,463
11,327
12,311
15,953
49,054
Income from operations
9,393
10,260
8,983
5,925
34,561
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(492
)
(425
)
(384
)
(372
)
(1,673
)
Other income
4
4
5
4
17
Total other expense
(488
)
(421
)
(379
)
(368
)
(1,656
)
Income before provision for income taxes
8,905
9,839
8,604
5,557
32,905
Income tax expense
64
78
67
77
286
Net income
$
8,841
$
9,761
$
8,537
$
5,480
$
32,619
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(9
)
10
(15
)
(3
)
(17
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(9
)
10
(15
)
(3
)
(17
)
Comprehensive income
$
8,832
$
9,771
$
8,522
$
5,477
$
32,602
Earnings per common unit Class A, AA, and AAA basic and diluted
$
9.02
$
9.96
$
8.71
$
5.59
$
33.29
Weighted average common units outstanding Class A, AA, and AAA basic and diluted
979,800
979,800
979,800
979,800
979,800
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The supplemental financial information includes financial data not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals ("non-GAAP financial measures"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals ("GAAP"), as required by Regulation G, is included. Biote is providing disclosure of the reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures used in the supplemental information to its comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis. Biote uses adjusted EBITDA as an alternative measure to evaluate its operational performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding from Net Income: Interest expense; depreciation and amortization expenses; and income taxes. Additionally, we exclude certain expenses we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operations or operational performance. For the periods presented these include: costs incurred in pursuing the business combination agreement with Haymaker; litigation costs incurred not within the normal course of business; cost associated with the company's founder; and severance related costs. Biote believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to analysts and investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in Biote's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Biote's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Biote's business.
Biote Holdings, LLC
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
