Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioTelemetry, Inc.    BEAT

BIOTELEMETRY, INC.

(BEAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(BEAT) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of BioTelemetry; Is $72 a Fair Price?

12/18/2020 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA).

On December 18, 2020, BioTelemetry announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Royal Philips. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $72.00 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the BioTelemetry board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for BioTelemetry shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth. Additionally, one Wall Street analyst had a $77.00 price target on the stock. 

If you are a shareholder of BioTelemetry and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beat-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-biotelemetry-is-72-a-fair-price-301196017.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about BIOTELEMETRY, INC.
08:52a(BEAT) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of BioTelemetry; Is $72..
PR
08:21aUS Futures Tread Water, Consolidating After Stimulus Rally
MT
07:18aFEDEX, TESLA, FIVE9 : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
04:48aEUROPE : German business morale, vaccine optimism help European stocks rebound
RE
04:48aGerman business morale, vaccine optimism help European stocks rebound
RE
04:27aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips Taps Into Remote Care Growth With $2.47 Billion ..
DJ
04:09aStocks on edge as Brexit talks teeter on the brink
RE
04:01aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Royal Philips to Acquire BioTelemetry for $2.8 Billion
MT
03:35aPhilips Strikes $2.8 Billion Deal for US Cardiac Monitoring Company BioTeleme..
MT
02:52aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips to Buy BioTelemetry for $2.47 Billion
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ