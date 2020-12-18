Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioTelemetry, Inc.    BEAT

BIOTELEMETRY, INC.

(BEAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioTelemetry : Philips buys U.S. cardiac care company BioTelemetry in $2.8 bln deal

12/18/2020 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S. cardiac diagnostics and monitoring firm BioTelemetry in a deal valuing the firm at $2.8 billion.

Philips said it would pay $72 per outstanding BioTelemetry share in cash, in an offer supported by the U.S. company's board at a 16.5% premium to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

"The acquisition of BioTelemetry fits perfectly with our strategy to be a leading provider of patient care management solutions for the hospital and the home", Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

BioTelemetry, which has around 1,900 employees, primarily focuses on the diagnosis and remote monitoring of heart rhythm disorders, a business that represented 85% of its $439 million sales last year.

Philips said the company was expected to deliver double-digit growth and improve its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin to more than 20% by 2025. It said the acquisition would have a positive effect on its own sales growth and profit margin from next year.

Once a sprawling conglomerate, Philips has become purely focused on healthcare after spinning off its lighting and consumer electronics divisions in recent years.

It expects to complete the acquisition in the first quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Evans and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOTELEMETRY, INC. 0.82% 61.78 Delayed Quote.33.43%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 0.41% 44.555 Delayed Quote.3.22%
All news about BIOTELEMETRY, INC.
08:17aEUROPE : European shares slip as Brexit, U.S.-China trade worries simmer
RE
07:52aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips to Buy BioTelemetry for $2.47 Billion
DJ
07:51aPhilips to Acquire BioTelemetry
GL
07:50aBIOTELEMETRY : Philips buys U.S. cardiac care company BioTelemetry in $2.8 bln d..
RE
07:40aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips to Buy US-based BioTelemetry in $2.8 Billion Dea..
MT
07:25aBIOTELEMETRY : Philips buys U.S. cardiac care company BioTelemetry in $2.8 bln d..
RE
07:23aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips to Buy BioTelemetry in $2.8 Billion Deal
MT
10/29BIOTELEMETRY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29BIOTELEMETRY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
10/29BIOTELEMETRY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 446 M - -
Net income 2020 26,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 85,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 117 M 2 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart BIOTELEMETRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioTelemetry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTELEMETRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,50 $
Last Close Price 61,78 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph H. Capper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk E. Gorman Chairman
Heather C. Getz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Wadhwa Chief Medical Officer
Andrei Stoica Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTELEMETRY, INC.33.43%2 117
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.33%90 734
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.11.46%54 668
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.73%24 582
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS19.81%19 672
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS13.29%16 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ