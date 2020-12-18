BioTelemetry : Philips buys U.S. cardiac care company BioTelemetry in $2.8 bln deal

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology
company Philips said on Friday it had agreed to buy
U.S. cardiac diagnostics and monitoring firm BioTelemetry
in a deal valuing the firm at $2.8 billion.
Philips said it would pay $72 per outstanding BioTelemetry
share in cash, in an offer supported by the U.S. company's board
at a 16.5% premium to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
"The acquisition of BioTelemetry fits perfectly with our
strategy to be a leading provider of patient care management
solutions for the hospital and the home", Philips Chief
Executive Frans van Houten said.
BioTelemetry, which has around 1,900 employees, primarily
focuses on the diagnosis and remote monitoring of heart rhythm
disorders, a business that represented 85% of its $439 million
sales last year.
Philips said the company was expected to deliver
double-digit growth and improve its adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin to more than 20%
by 2025. It said the acquisition would have a positive effect on
its own sales growth and profit margin from next year.
Once a sprawling conglomerate, Philips has become purely
focused on healthcare after spinning off its lighting and
consumer electronics divisions in recent years.
It expects to complete the acquisition in the first quarter
of 2021.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Evans and Edmund
Blair)