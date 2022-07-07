Bioteque : Announcing the resignation of Audit Committee's member
07/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: BIOTEQUE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/07
Time of announcement
14:56:29
Subject
Announcing the resignation of Audit Committee's
member
Date of events
2022/07/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/07
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Independent Director-Ren-Fang Li
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Ren-Fang Li，BenQ Medical
Technology Corporation -Independent Director
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Due to not adapt to the Corporate Governance manner,
the indenpendent board of director Ren-Fang Li resign.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/15~2025/06/14
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO
Bioteque Corporation published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.