Bioteque : Announcing the resignation of Compensation Committee's member

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/07 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Independent Director-Ren-Fang Li 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Ren-Fang Li，BenQ Medical Technology Corporation -Independent Director 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:Due to not adapt to the Corporate Governance manner, the indenpendent director Ren-Fang Li resign. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/15~2025/06/14 10.Effective date of the new member:NA 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:to be appointed in the next board of director meeting