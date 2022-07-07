Log in
    4107   TW0004107008

BIOTEQUE CORPORATION

(4107)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-05
107.00 TWD    0.00%
03:04aBIOTEQUE : Announcing the resignation of Audit Committee's member
PU
06/27BIOTEQUE : Announces BOD resolution to appoint members of the fifth term of Compensation Committee
PU
06/27BIOTEQUE : The Company's Board Resolved to Appoint New CEO
PU
Bioteque : Announcing the resignation of Compensation Committee's member

07/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Provided by: BIOTEQUE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/07 Time of announcement 14:58:07
Subject 
 Announcing the resignation of Compensation Committee's
member
Date of events 2022/07/07 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/07
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Independent Director-Ren-Fang Li
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Ren-Fang Li，BenQ Medical
Technology Corporation -Independent Director
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Due to not adapt to the Corporate Governance manner,
the indenpendent director Ren-Fang Li resign.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/15~2025/06/14
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:to be appointed in the
next board of director meeting

Disclaimer

Bioteque Corporation published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
