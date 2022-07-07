Bioteque : Announcing the resignation of Compensation Committee's member
07/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Provided by: BIOTEQUE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/07
Time of announcement
14:58:07
Subject
Announcing the resignation of Compensation Committee's
member
Date of events
2022/07/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/07
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Independent Director-Ren-Fang Li
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Ren-Fang Li，BenQ Medical
Technology Corporation -Independent Director
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Due to not adapt to the Corporate Governance manner,
the indenpendent director Ren-Fang Li resign.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/15~2025/06/14
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:to be appointed in the
next board of director meeting
Bioteque Corporation published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.