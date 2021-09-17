Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Biotest AG
  News
  Summary
    BIO   DE0005227201

BIOTEST AG

(BIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotest : Spain's Grifols to buy rival Biotest for up to 1.6 billion euros

09/17/2021 | 02:23am EDT
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Biotest and made a bid for the rest of its shares in a deal that would value its German rival at 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Grifols, which makes drugs based on blood plasma, said on Friday that it had agreed with Hong Kong-based Tiancheng to buy its 90% stake in Biotest for 1.1 billion euros and offered to buy the remaining shares trading on the Frankfurt stock market.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOTEST AG 1.15% 35.1 Delayed Quote.21.88%
GRIFOLS, S.A. -1.62% 20.63 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 509 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2021 -21,1 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net Debt 2021 446 M 525 M 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 -66,5x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 397 M 1 643 M 1 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 963
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,50 €
Average target price 38,43 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Rolf K. Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Oliver Hein Head-Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG21.88%1 643
CSL LIMITED8.88%102 325
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.13.23%63 410
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.10.90%51 545
BIOGEN INC.22.20%44 664
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336