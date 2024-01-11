EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Biotest AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Biotest AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.cfm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/annual_reports.cfm
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.cfm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/annual_reports.cfm
