EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Biotest AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Biotest AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.01.2024 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotest AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.cfm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/annual_reports.cfm

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.cfm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/annual_reports.cfm

11.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Internet: www.biotest.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1813427  11.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp