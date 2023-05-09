Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG elects Raimon Grifols Roura to the Supervisory Board

PRESS RELEASE
Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG elects Raimon Grifols Roura to the Supervisory Board
- Broad majority on all agenda items according to the proposals of the administration
- Q1 report published
Dreieich, 9 May 2023. 96 shareholders and guests attended the Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG. A total of 78.15 percent of the share capital was represented. Six out of seven agenda items were put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of Biotest AG approved all agenda items with a broad majority in accordance with the proposals of the management.
The shareholders discharged the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year with a large majority.
A majority of the shareholders also approved the remuneration report presented.
Mr Raimon Grifols Roura has been elected to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative by a large majority, as proposed by the Supervisory Board. Mr Raimon Grifols Roura, as Chief Corporate Officer, is a member of the Board of Directors of Grifols S.A., which is the main shareholder of the Company. Mr Javier Llunell Colera was also elected by a large majority as a substitute member for Mr Raimon Grifols Roura. Mr Javier Llunell Colera is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Grifols S.A.
The proposed resolution to supplement the authorised capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2019 and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association to enable the exclusion of subscription rights was also adopted by a majority, but failed to obtain the necessary approval of the preference shareholders.
Detailed information on the Annual General Meeting, as well as the Annual General Meeting speech by Dr Michael Ramroth, Chairman of the Board of Biotest AG, is available at: Shareholders’ Meeting 2023 (biotest.com).
At the same time as the Annual General Meeting, Biotest published its Q1 2023 report, which is available on the company's website at this link.
Biotest AG got off to a good start in the 2023 financial year and was able to increase sales slightly by 1.1% to € 117.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The sales of Yimmugo® also made a significant contribution to this.
EBIT in the first quarter of 2023 amounts to € -9.1 million after € -5.0 million in the same period of the previous year due to higher expenses for the Biotest Next Level project. This is in line with expectations.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.
09.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com