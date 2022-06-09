Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biotest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO3   DE0005227235

BIOTEST AG

(BIO3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-06-08 am EDT
35.50 EUR   -0.84%
01:02aBIOTEST AG : Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQ
05/24BIOTEST AG : Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQ
05/24Biotest AG Opens 10th Plasma Collection Centre in Czech Republic
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

06/09/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

09.06.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

  • 31 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply

Dreieich, 9 June 2022. Biotest has received the operating license for its eleventh plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL.

The centre in Mladá Boleslav is located in the Central Bohemian Region north-east of Prague. About 45,000 people live there. In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, plasma donors can donate plasma six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. Thanks to this new plasma centre, twelve new qualified jobs will be created in Mladá Boleslav.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.

"The opening of the centre in Mladá Boleslav is another milestone on our way to expand the plasma collection volume and increase Biotest AG's self-supply rate. We would like to express our sincere thanks to our dedicated team as well as to the current and future donors for their tireless commitment to the care of patients worldwide," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.

About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 


09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1371047

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1371047  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BIOTEST AG
01:02aBIOTEST AG : Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQ
05/24BIOTEST AG : Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQ
05/24Biotest AG Opens 10th Plasma Collection Centre in Czech Republic
CI
05/06BIOTEST AG : Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG
EQ
05/06BIOTEST AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05BIOTEST AG : Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
EQ
05/05Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/05BIOTEST AG : Biotest records sales of ? 115 million in the first quarter of 2022
EQ
05/02Biotest Names Successor For Outgoing COO
MT
05/02BIOTEST AG : Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 505 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2022 -34,1 M -36,6 M -36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 467 M 501 M 501 M
P/E ratio 2022 -41,2x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 655 M 1 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,50 €
Average target price 36,58 €
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Bernhard R. M. Ehmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schüttrumpf Chief Scientific Officer
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG-8.03%1 655
CSL LIMITED-7.93%92 984
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.97%46 621
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-30.15%34 758
BIOGEN INC.-16.19%29 449
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-28.96%21 235