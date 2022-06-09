DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic



09.06.2022 / 07:00

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

31 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply

Dreieich, 9 June 2022. Biotest has received the operating license for its eleventh plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL.

The centre in Mladá Boleslav is located in the Central Bohemian Region north-east of Prague. About 45,000 people live there. In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, plasma donors can donate plasma six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. Thanks to this new plasma centre, twelve new qualified jobs will be created in Mladá Boleslav.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.

"The opening of the centre in Mladá Boleslav is another milestone on our way to expand the plasma collection volume and increase Biotest AG's self-supply rate. We would like to express our sincere thanks to our dedicated team as well as to the current and future donors for their tireless commitment to the care of patients worldwide," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate