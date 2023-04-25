Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Biotest AG
  News
  Summary
    BIO3   DE0005227235

BIOTEST AG

(BIO3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:25 2023-04-24 am EDT
31.80 EUR   -0.63%
Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Hungary

04/25/2023 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Hungary

25.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Hungary

 

  • 36 plasma collection stations in Europe to secure the plasma supply in the long term


Dreieich, 25 April 2023. Biotest has officially opened the 12th plasma collection centre in Hungary in Budapest, after previously being granted an operating licence by the Hungarian health authority OTH.

In the future, plasma donors will be able to donate plasma six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, at the state-of-the-art centre in Budapest's Kelenföld district. The centre is located in the southern part of Buda and is one of the most modern in Europe The first plasmapheresis station of Plazmaszolgálat Kft, a 100% subsidiary of Biotest AG, was opened over ten years ago.

"With our fourth centre in Budapest, we are creating 19 new, highly qualified jobs. Our great thanks go to the future donors and their commitment to the care of patients in Hungary and worldwide," emphasises Barnabás Bolla, Chief Operating Officer Plazmaszolgálat Kft.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to secure the supply of patients in the long term.

"Within a short period of time, our dedicated team in Hungary has created all the conditions to continue the successful development of the last few years. We hope that we will soon be able to welcome a large number of donors," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich in Germany. Audits conducted regularly in Hungary ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met. The finished medicinal products made from plasma are distributed by Biotest in Hungary via the Hungarian subsidiary Biotest Hungaria Kft.

 

 

 

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

 

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

 

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

 

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

 

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

 

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 


25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615509

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615509  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
