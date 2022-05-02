DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member



02.05.2022 / 09:00

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

Peter Janssen will succeed Dr Georg Floß as Chief Operations Officer (COO) end of the year



Dreieich, 2 Mai 2022. At its meeting on April 12th, the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG appointed Peter Janssen (55) as a further member of the company's Management Board with effect from September 1st, 2022.

As a Management Board Member, Mr Janssen will initially familiarise himself with the area of responsibility of Dr Georg Floß and will formally succeed him as Chief Operating Officer at the end of the year after Georg Floß leaves the company as planned when his contract expires.

As 'Chief Operations Officer', Mr Janssen will be responsible within the Biotest Group for Quality Operations, Commercial Operations, Production, Supply Chain Planning, Engineering and Development Plasma Proteins.

Mr Janssen served as Executive Vice President for Prothya Biosolutions, following a successful business transformation as CEO of the company in Belgium since 2017. Prior to joining Prothya, Mr Janssen spent 14 years with Pfizer and five years with its animal health spin-off Zoetis, where he held various transformative, strategic and operational roles of increasing responsibility. As part of his academic training, he holds a Master of Science in Electromechanical Engineering, a Master in Applied Economics and several business degrees.

"We are happy that Dr Floß and Mr Janssen will jointly shape the transition of responsibility and the strategically so important areas to ensure the continued success of the company. Mr Janssen has been very successful in the development of Prothya, has in-depth knowledge of the plasma industry and is a management personality with an impressive professional resume. With his great qualifications, he will continue the path successfully taken by Dr Floß", emphasises Rolf Hoffmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

