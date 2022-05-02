Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Biotest AG
  News
  Summary
    BIO3   DE0005227235

BIOTEST AG

(BIO3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 03:30:00 am EDT
36.40 EUR   -0.55%
Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

05/02/2022 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

02.05.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

  • Peter Janssen will succeed Dr Georg Floß as Chief Operations Officer (COO) end of the year


Dreieich, 2 Mai 2022. At its meeting on April 12th, the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG appointed Peter Janssen (55) as a further member of the company's Management Board with effect from September 1st, 2022.

As a Management Board Member, Mr Janssen will initially familiarise himself with the area of responsibility of Dr Georg Floß and will formally succeed him as Chief Operating Officer at the end of the year after Georg Floß leaves the company as planned when his contract expires.

As 'Chief Operations Officer', Mr Janssen will be responsible within the Biotest Group for Quality Operations, Commercial Operations, Production, Supply Chain Planning, Engineering and Development Plasma Proteins.

Mr Janssen served as Executive Vice President for Prothya Biosolutions, following a successful business transformation as CEO of the company in Belgium since 2017. Prior to joining Prothya, Mr Janssen spent 14 years with Pfizer and five years with its animal health spin-off Zoetis, where he held various transformative, strategic and operational roles of increasing responsibility. As part of his academic training, he holds a Master of Science in Electromechanical Engineering, a Master in Applied Economics and several business degrees.

"We are happy that Dr Floß and Mr Janssen will jointly shape the transition of responsibility and the strategically so important areas to ensure the continued success of the company. Mr Janssen has been very successful in the development of Prothya, has in-depth knowledge of the plasma industry and is a management personality with an impressive professional resume. With his great qualifications, he will continue the path successfully taken by Dr Floß", emphasises Rolf Hoffmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


02.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1340373

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1340373  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 505 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 -34,1 M -36,0 M -36,0 M
Net Debt 2022 467 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,5x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 1 569 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,60 €
Average target price 36,58 €
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Rolf K. Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schüttrumpf Chief Scientific Officer
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG-5.18%1 654
CSL LIMITED-5.99%93 434
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.20%47 276
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-35.17%32 221
BIOGEN INC.-13.54%30 525