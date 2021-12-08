Biotest AG: Biotest adjusts guidance

PRESS RELEASE
Biotest adjusts guidance
- Demand for drug therapies with coagulation factors cannot keep up with the enormous growth of immunoglobulins
- Biotest only produces coagulation factors in a sales-correlated manner and depreciates existing raw materials
Dreieich, 8 December 2021. Around the world, the demand for human blood plasma is currently doubling every 7 years in order to be able to treat rare diseases, especially with immunoglobulins.
When plasma is fractionated, three by-products are always produced. One of them is the so-called cryoprecipitate, which contains the human clotting factors. The demand for drug therapies with coagulation factors, e.g. in haemophilia or intensive care medicine, cannot keep up with the enormous growth of the immunoglobulin sector, especially since in this therapeutic area plasma proteins also compete for use with synthetically produced drugs such as recombinant, half-life extended factor concentrates or bispecific antibodies. As a result, some of the cryoprecipitate produced worldwide is not used by manufacturers for the production of medicines. This trend will continue in the medium term.
Therefore, Biotest will only produce factor VIII in a sales-correlated manner in the future and make depreciations on existing raw material in the amount of approximately ?38 - 45million.
Accordingly, Biotest is correcting its EBIT guidance for 2021 from -?5 to -?10 million to approximately -?43 to -?55 million. The exact financial impact of this one-off effect is still being determined.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.
08.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de