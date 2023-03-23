Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biotest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO3   DE0005227235

BIOTEST AG

(BIO3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36:15 2023-03-22 pm EDT
33.00 EUR   -1.20%
Biotest AG: Biotest core business profitable at Euro 60.7 million

03/23/2023 | 02:02am EDT
EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Biotest AG: Biotest core business profitable at Euro 60.7 million

23.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

Biotest core business profitable at Euro 60.7 million

 

  • First product from Biotest Next Level facility: approval and market launch of Yimmugo in November 2022
  • 34 own plasma collection centres in Europe
  • Biotest invites to the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2023

 

Dreieich, 23 March 2023. In the financial year 2022, the Biotest Group slightly increased its sales revenue to € 516.1 million after € 515.6 million in the previous year.

In view of a worldwide increase in demand for immunoglobulins, with the pandemic continuing at the same time, Biotest was able to significantly increase sales of the immunoglobulin preparation lntratect®  in particular compared to the previous year. In addition, sales of approximately € 3.2 million were generated for the first time with the newly approved immunoglobulin Yimmugo® as of November 2022. This positive effect was reduced, among other things, by the declining need for drug therapies with coagulation factors.

EBIT improved strongly in the 2022 financial year to € - 16.6 million after € - 47.1 million in the previous year. This means that the EBIT achieved is significantly above the forecast range of € - 20 to - 25 million, taking into account accelerated R&D activities.

The profitability of the Biotest Group's core business (adjusted EBIT) is steadily growing and clearly profitable at € 60.7 million (previous year: € 29.4 million) which is in the upper range of the forecast range of € 40 to 70 million.

In the Biotest Next Level expansion project, Biotest has set the course for a positive corporate development. The intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo® was successfully launched on the market in November 2022. Biotest is now producing this as the first commercial preparation in an innovative manufacturing process in the new Biotest Next Level production facility at the Dreieich site. Biotest is thus expanding its immunoglobulin product portfolio with an innovative product whose safety, efficacy and tolerability have been proven in the pivotal studies and which offers patients and doctors another important treatment option. At the same time, the approval of Yimmugo® represents an important milestone on the way to a broader portfolio and higher product availability.

In addition to the approval of Yimmugo®, Biotest has continued to intensify efforts in 2022 to rapidly develop and bring to market authorization the product candidates Fibrinogen and Trimodulin, which are in late clinical phase III and will also be produced in the new facility.

With the opening of seven additional plasma collection centres in the Czech Republic, Biotest was able to broaden its base for the extraction of the important raw material plasma in 2022. The Biotest Group now has 34 plasma collection centres in Europe.

 

Outlook 2023:

For the financial year 2023, the Management Board aims to increase sales by an upper single-digit percentage compared to 2022. This increase in sales is possible due to the commissioning of the Yimmugo production facility within Biotest Next Level.

Despite the expected increase in revenue, EBIT is forecast to be in the range of € - 20 to - 15 million, as increased R&D expenses, the ongoing burdens from the ramp-up of the Biotest Next Level facility in the amount of € - 30 to - 40 million and the general cost development are counteracting an increase in EBIT.

As a result, the Executive Board expects a slightly improved return on capital employed (RoCE) for 2023 compared to the 2022 financial year and a clearly negative cash flow from operating activities.

The Annual Report 2022 is available on the company's website at https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications.cfm. The presentation on the hybrid conference for analysts and journalists will also be available for download there on 23 March 2023.

 

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

 

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

 

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

 

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

 

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 


23.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1589725

 
End of News EQS News Service

1589725  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589725&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 528 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2022 -34,3 M -37,0 M -37,0 M
Net Debt 2022 467 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,3x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 625 M 1 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,00 €
Average target price 36,93 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board
Ainhoa Mendizabal Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard R. M. Ehmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schüttrumpf Chief Scientific Officer
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG-2.94%1 625
CSL LIMITED-0.96%91 495
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.34%44 107
BIOGEN INC.-5.67%38 455
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-17.88%26 490
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-0.36%21 056
