Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biotest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO3   DE0005227235

BIOTEST AG

(BIO3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-07 am EST
34.20 EUR    0.00%
01:02aBiotest Ag : First patient enrolled in phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic hepatitis B with hyperimmunoglobulins
EQ
11/14Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/14Transcript : Biotest Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotest AG: First patient enrolled in phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic hepatitis B with hyperimmunoglobulins

12/08/2022 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Study
Biotest AG: First patient enrolled in phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic hepatitis B with hyperimmunoglobulins

08.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

First patient enrolled in phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic hepatitis B with hyperimmunoglobulins

  • High medical need for 300 million patients with chronic hepatitis B worldwide
  • Further development of hepatitis B immunoglobulins (HBIG) could offer patients new and much-needed treatment options
  • Biotest supports clinical study at Hanover Medical School
  • Treatment with HBIGs to be tested for safety and efficacy in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection

 

Dreieich, 8 December 2022. The first of 20 patients has been enrolled in a clinical phase II pilot study for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B at the Hanover Medical School. The monocentric, interventional, clinical phase II study is being conducted under the direction of Prof Dr Heiner Wedemeyer and with the support of Biotest AG.

The aim of the study is to examine whether Biotest AG's hepatitis B immunoglobulin preparations, Hepatect® CP and Zutectra®, can be used safely and effectively in patients with chronic hepatitis B and as a potential combination therapy with other therapeutic agents. To date, HBIGs have been used in particular to prevent hepatitis B reinfection after liver transplantation for hepatitis B induced liver failure. The possible use in chronically infected patients will be evaluated in this study. To analyse the effectiveness, the influence on the serum concentration of the surface antigen HBsAg will be measured. HBsAg loss is defined by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) as a treatment endpoint of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, various immune parameters will be monitored to evaluate if the treatment has a positive effect on the ability of the patient's immune system to defend itself against the virus.

In the trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05345990), 20 patients will be treated with HBIGs for 12 weeks by intravenous and subcutaneous administration.

"Nearly 300 million people worldwide live with a chronic hepatitis B virus infection and still cannot be cured. So there is a huge medical need for effective therapies," emphasises Prof Dr Wedemeyer.

Biotest AG is very interested in the results of the study. They may be an important basis for the development of HBIG products in new indications and thus offer patients new and urgently needed treatment options.

 

 

About Zutectra®

Zutectra® was specifically developed by Biotest for the long-term treatment of patients after liver transplantation preventing hepatitis B virus re-infection. It is worldwide the first ready-to-use hepatitis B immunoglobulin solution in a pre-filled syringe for subcutaneous administration and it gives patients the opportunity of self-administration. This provides the attending physicians and patients with a less-painful, time-saving and simpler treatment option. The European Commission has granted marketing approval to Biotest for the hepatitis B immunoglobulin Zutectra® in 2009. Zutectra® is currently marketed in the EU member states and major international markets.

 

About Hepatect® CP

Hepatect® CP is a hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific hyperimmunoglobulin preparation. Approved in over 40 countries Hepatect® CP is one of the leading HBV immunoglobulin brands worldwide. It is indicated for the prevention of HBV re-infection after liver transplantation and for immunoprophylaxis of HBV infection. Prophylaxis of HBV infection may be required in case of accidental exposure in non-immunised subjects (e.g. needle stick injury), in haemodialysis patients, until vaccination has become effective, in the newborn of a hepatitis B virus carrier-mother, and in subjects who did not show an immune response after vaccination. Hepatect® CP is available as ready-to-use solution for intravenous administration.

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

 

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
E-mail: ir@biotest.com

 

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
E-mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

 

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 

 


08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1506525

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506525  08.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BIOTEST AG
01:02aBiotest Ag : First patient enrolled in phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic he..
EQ
11/14Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/14Transcript : Biotest Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/14Biotest Ag : Biotest reports sales of Euro 361 million in the first nine months of 2022
EQ
11/14Biotest Ag : Biotest receives approval for new intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo® (IgG Ne..
EQ
11/08Biotest Ag : Biotest reports sales of Euro 361 million in the first nine months of 2022
EQ
10/13Biotest Ag : Biotest AG opens 14th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic
EQ
09/26Biotest Ag : Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic
EQ
09/06Biotest Ag : Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic
EQ
09/06Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Opens 12th Plasma Collection Centre in the Czech Republic
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOTEST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 528 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2022 -34,3 M -36,0 M -36,0 M
Net Debt 2022 467 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2022 -39,7x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 1 518 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,20 €
Average target price 36,93 €
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Bernhard R. M. Ehmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schüttrumpf Chief Scientific Officer
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG-11.40%1 592