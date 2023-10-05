Biotest AG: Peter Janssen appointed new Chairman of the Board of Biotest AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Peter Janssen appointed new Chairman of the Board of Biotest AG

Dreieich, 5 October 2023. In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG appointed Mr. Peter Janssen (57) as Chairman of the Management Board of Biotest AG with effect from 1 January 2024. He will take over the chairmanship of the Board of Management from Dr Michael Ramroth (62), who held this position for three and a half years and is retiring as planned for reasons of age.

Peter Janssen has been a member of the Management Board of Biotest AG since 2022 and heads the Commercial and Industrial Operations divisions. Previously, he was Executive VP of Prothya Netherlands and CEO of Prothya Belgium. Mr. Janssen also worked for Pfizer for 14 years and for its animal health spin-off Zoetis for 5 years. Peter Janssen started his career as an assistant professor at the University of Leuven in Belgium, was a reserve officer in the Belgian Air Force and worked in the semiconductor division of the industrial gas company Air Products in Pennsylvania, USA. He holds a Master of Science (Dipl. Ing.) in Electromechanics, a Master in Business Administration and a Management Diploma from INSEAD in France.

In addition to Peter Janssen as Chairman of the Management Board, the Management Board of Biotest AG will continue to include Ainhoa Mendizabal Zubiaga as CFO and Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf as CSO.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

