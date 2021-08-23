Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Biotest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO3   DE0005227235

BIOTEST AG

(BIO3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

08/23/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic 2021-08-23 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic . 26 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply Dreieich, 23 August 2021. Biotest has received the operating license for its sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL. The centre is located in the historical part of the Moravian capital Brno near the main railway station.

In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, donors can watch TV or use Wi-Fi while donating. The centre is open 6 days a week for 12 hours a day.

Biotest is continuing on its planned path to expand its own donation stations in order to increase its plasma collection capacity and creates 12 new jobs in the Czech Republic. The plasma from the additional centre will be used to support to future growth at the new production facility in Dreieich.

"We are very pleased to open Brno, another state-of-the-art plasma centre in the Czech Republic. A special thank you to all our current and future plasma donors who continue to donate at our centres during the Corona pandemic, making an important contribution to the production of valuable plasma-based medicines. Of course, our thanks also go to our dedicated staff, without whom a continuous donation and supply of plasma would not be possible," underlines Dr. Frank Velte, Vice President Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact Dr Monika Buttkereit Phone: +49-6103-801-4406 Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269 Mail: pr@biotest.com Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Biotest AG 
              Landsteinerstraße 5 
              63303 Dreieich 
              Germany 
Phone:        0 61 03 - 8 01-0 
Fax:          0 61 03 - 8 01-150 
E-mail:       investor_relations@biotest.de 
Internet:     http://www.biotest.de 
ISIN:         DE0005227235, DE0005227201 
WKN:          522723, 522720 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1227611 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1227611 2021-08-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about BIOTEST AG
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in C..
DJ
01:01aBIOTEST AG : Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQ
08/13BIOTEST AG : Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II tria..
EQ
08/13PRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in th..
DJ
08/13Biotest Announces the Outcome for Its ESsCOVID (Escape from Severe COVID-19) ..
CI
08/12BIOTEST AG : Biotest increases sales by 10% in the first half of 2021
EQ
08/12PRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Biotest increases sales by 10% in the first half of ..
DJ
08/12Biotest AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Half of 2021
CI
08/12Biotest AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
08/03PRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Biotest proves the mode of action of trimodulin for ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 509 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2021 -21,1 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2021 446 M 522 M 522 M
P/E ratio 2021 -66,3x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 611 M 1 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 963
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,40 €
Average target price 38,43 €
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Rolf K. Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Oliver Hein Head-Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG25.98%1 611
CSL LIMITED8.09%99 355
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.2.43%57 290
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.19.37%55 266
BIOGEN INC.39.57%50 931
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336