PRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II trial in patients with severe COVID-19

08/13/2021 | 11:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Study results 
Biotest AG: Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II trial in patients with severe COVID-19 
2021-08-13 / 17:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II trial in patients with severe COVID-19 
  . First results do neither show an improvement in the course of the disease nor in mortality compared to the placebo 
    group. 
  . Trimodulin still demonstrates a good safety profile 
  . Biotest does not aim for approval in COVID-19 
 
Dreieich, 13. August 2021. Biotest announced today the outcome for its ESsCOVID (Escape from severe COVID-19) trial in 
patients with severe COVID-19. Topline data for the primary endpoint demonstrate no reduction in number of patients 
that either clinically worsened (deterioration rate) or died during the trial (mortality rate) compared to the placebo 
group. 
A total of 166 adult patients with severe COVID-19 were enrolled in this multinational phase II clinical trial. 
Patients admitted to the hospital due to the severity of their disease were treated either with trimodulin or placebo 
as add-on therapy to standard of care. 
In contrast to the positive results from the earlier phase II trial with trimodulin in patients with severe 
community-acquired pneumonia no treatment benefit was achieved in the new indication COVID-19. 
From the currently available data no relevant safety concerns have been identified confirming the good safety profile 
of trimodulin. 
Biotest will communicate more detailed results after receipt and analysis of the complete dataset within the next 
weeks. 
"My special thanks go to the patients, the study centers and the entire team who worked despite many obstacles day and 
night on the trimodulin development in COVID-19" said Dr Michael Ramroth, CEO at Biotest. 
About COVID-19 
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 variant 
(SARS-CoV-2). While most cases are mild or asymptomatic, COVID-19 patients may present at the hospital with typical 
signs of pneumonia requiring oxygen support. This disease stage is regularly accompanied by an excessive immune 
response and can lead to systemic inflammation reactions. Furthermore, patients may progress to critical disease with 
need for intensive care, including invasive mechanical ventilation. 
About trimodulin (IgM Concentrate) 
Trimodulin is an innovative polyvalent antibody composition, purified from human plasma. In comparison to standard IgG 
preparations (IVIG), trimodulin contains relevant amounts of IgM and IgA in addition to IgG. Trimodulin is currently in 
clinical development for the treatment of patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia (sCAP). Research so far has 
shown that trimodulin could interfere with a number of mechanisms involved in pathological processes that would 
otherwise lead to respiratory failure, sepsis, multi-organ failure and finally to death of the patient. Due to the 
large variety of polyvalent antibodies present in trimodulin, the impaired immune system is supported in various ways. 
Particularly the IgM component in trimodulin can reduce dysregulated immune responses, preventing the immune system to 
attack host tissues, in this case the lung. The polyvalent antibodies also bind to various types of pathogens including 
viruses and bacteria as well as their toxins and support their clearance by the immune system. In this way, trimodulin 
may prevent progression of disease, including the need for invasive mechanical ventilation and other intensive care 
procedures. 
About Biotest 
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical 
and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, 
haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin 
based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more 
than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on 
the German stock exchange. 
IR contact 
Dr Monika Buttkereit 
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406 
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de 
PR contact 
Dirk Neumüller 
Phone: +49-6103-801-269 
Mail: pr@biotest.com 
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com 
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) 
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
Disclaimer 
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, 
financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, 
estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that 
could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements 
are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes 
no obligation to do so. 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Biotest AG 
              Landsteinerstraße 5 
              63303 Dreieich 
              Germany 
Phone:        0 61 03 - 8 01-0 
Fax:          0 61 03 - 8 01-150 
E-mail:       investor_relations@biotest.de 
Internet:     http://www.biotest.de 
ISIN:         DE0005227235, DE0005227201 
WKN:          522723, 522720 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1226480 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1226480 2021-08-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226480&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 509 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2021 -21,3 M -25,1 M -25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 446 M 525 M 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 -66,2x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 644 M 1 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 963
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart BIOTEST AG
Duration : Period :
Biotest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTEST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,40 €
Average target price 36,23 €
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Rolf K. Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Oliver Hein Head-Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOTEST AG25.98%1 644
CSL LIMITED2.63%97 142
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.16.83%65 412
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.17.68%55 279
BIOGEN INC.39.13%50 773
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336