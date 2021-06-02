Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Biotest successfully completes recruitment for its clinical trial with trimodulin in severe COVID-19 patients

06/02/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Study 
Biotest AG: Biotest successfully completes recruitment for its clinical trial with trimodulin in severe COVID-19 
patients 
2021-06-02 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Biotest successfully completes recruitment for its clinical trial with trimodulin in severe COVID-19 patients 
- Trimodulin as potential life-saving treatment for severe COVID-19 patients 
- All 166 trial patients treated by end of June, first results expected for August 2021 
- Positive recommendation from Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) after review of first 100 patients who completed 
treatment 
- Expedited approval of trimodulin for severe COVID-19 planned for early 2022 
Dreieich, 2 June 2021. Biotest announced today the completion of recruitment for its ESsCOVID (Escape from severe COVID 
-19) trial in patients with severe COVID-19. 
A total of 166 adult patients with severe COVID-19 were enrolled in this multinational confirmatory phase II clinical 
trial. These are patients with pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) admitted to hospital due to the 
severity of their disease. After confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection and presence of a strong inflammatory response, 
the patients were treated either with trimodulin or placebo as add-on therapy to standard of care. 
An independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed the data from the first 100 patients who completed the 
trial. The DSMB did not detect any safety signal and recommended to continue the clinical trial according to protocol. 
Biotest therefore expects a favourable benefit-risk profile for trimodulin. 
The clinical concept of this prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory phase II trial was developed 
according to the expectations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after a so-called "Rapid Scientific Advice". All 
patients will have completed the trial by end of June and first data is expected for August 2021. If supported by the 
trial outcome, Biotest aims for an expedited approval of trimodulin to rapidly respond to the need for novel treatment 
options for patients with severe COVID-19. 
Biotest's development product is a worldwide unique, innovative antibody preparation. Trimodulin treatment has already 
demonstrated promising results in a phase II clinical trial with 160 invasive mechanically ventilated patients 
suffering from severe community-acquired pneumonia (sCAP) with a strong inflammatory response (CIGMA trial). Trimodulin 
counteracts the dysregulated inflammatory responses observed in COVID-19 without suppressing the immune system. 
"We are very pleased, to have completed this important milestone for the development of trimodulin. Now we are focusing 
to close the trial and to evaluate the results as soon as possible", said Dr. Iris Bobenhausen, Director for Clinical 
Trial Oversight at Biotest. 
About COVID-19 
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 variant 
(SARS-CoV-2). While most cases are mild or asymptomatic, COVID-19 patients may present at the hospital with typical 
signs of pneumonia requiring oxygen support. This disease stage is regularly accompanied by an excessive immune 
response and can lead to systemic inflammation reactions. Furthermore, patients may progress to critical disease with 
need for intensive care, including invasive mechanical ventilation. This clinical picture and course of the disease 
resembles that of sCAP caused by other pathogens. 
About trimodulin (IgM Concentrate) 
Biotest' development product trimodulin is an innovative immunoglobulin preparation, purified from human blood plasma. 
In comparison to standard IgG preparations (IVIG), trimodulin contains relevant amounts of IgM and IgA in addition to 
IgG. Trimodulin is currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with severe community-acquired 
pneumonia (sCAP) and for patients with severe COVID-19. Research so far has shown that trimodulin could interfere with 
a number of mechanisms involved in pathological processes that would otherwise lead to respiratory failure, sepsis, 
multi-organ failure and finally to death of the patient. Due to the large variety of polyvalent antibodies present in 
trimodulin, the impaired immune system is supported in various ways. The antibodies bind to various types of pathogens 
including viruses and bacteria as well as their toxins and support their clearance by the immune system. Particularly 
the IgM component in trimodulin can reduce dysregulated immune responses, preventing the immune system to attack host 
tissues, in this case the lung. In this way, trimodulin may prevent progression of disease, including the need for 
invasive mechanical ventilation and other intensive care procedures. 
About Biotest 
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical 
and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, 
haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin 
based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more 
than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on 
the German stock exchange. 
IR contact 
Dr Monika Buttkereit 
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406 
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de 
PR contact 
Dirk Neumüller 
Phone: +49-6103-801-269 
Mail: pr@biotest.com 
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com 
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) 
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
Disclaimer 
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, 
financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, 
estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that 
could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements 
are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes 
no obligation to do so. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Biotest AG 
              Landsteinerstraße 5 
              63303 Dreieich 
              Germany 
Phone:        0 61 03 - 8 01-0 
Fax:          0 61 03 - 8 01-150 
E-mail:       investor_relations@biotest.de 
Internet:     http://www.biotest.de 
ISIN:         DE0005227235, DE0005227201 
WKN:          522723, 522720 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1203311 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203311 2021-06-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

