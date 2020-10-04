Log in
BIOTEST AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BIO3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotest AG:

10/04/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Statement
Biotest AG:

04.10.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Dreieich, 4 October 2020. Bloomberg reported on 2 October 2020 that, according to informed circles, a private equity firm had approached the Chinese Creat Group Corp. to acquire a stake in Biotest AG. The consultations are at an early stage and there is no certainty that they will lead to a transaction.

The company believes that this is pure market speculation.

Such rumours and speculations are not new and are known to Biotest. The Management Board has therefore recently asked for a statement from the major shareholder on the plans with regard to the stake in the company. In a written communication to the Company, Creat Group Corp. has stated that no sale process has been initiated to date, nor has any decision been made regarding a future sale. The decision process regarding the future of the majority stake in Biotest AG is completely open, so that rumours of a sale are pure speculation.

Biotest AG will continue to inform the capital market and the public in accordance with the legal requirements.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

Contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


04.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138735

 
Financials
Sales 2020 461 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2020 -28,7 M -33,6 M -33,6 M
Net Debt 2020 431 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,1x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 1 009 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 871
Free-Float 55,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,20 €
Last Close Price 25,40 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ramroth Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Rolf K. Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Floß Chief Operations Officer
Jörg Schüttrumpf Senior Vice President-Global Research
Christian Polus Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTEST AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT23.90%1 182
CSL LIMITED3.23%92 795
BIOGEN INC.-6.43%43 954
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.59.35%39 163
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.91.18%33 053
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.180.53%32 824
