BIOTEST AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BIO3)
Biotest AG: Biotests Pentaglobin(R) is a treatment option for COVID-19 patients additionally affected by bacterial infections

11/26/2020 | 01:01am EST
DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Biotest AG: Biotests Pentaglobin(R) is a treatment option for COVID-19 patients additionally affected by bacterial infections

26.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotests Pentaglobin(R) is a treatment option for COVID-19 patients additionally affected by bacterial infections

- Secondary bacterial infections increasingly observed when the clinical progression of COVID-19 is severe

- Pentaglobin(R) supports the immune system in eliminating bacteria and toxins

- Pentaglobin(R) regulates excessive immune responses

- Aiming for alleviating of overcrowded intensive care units

 

Dreieich, 26 November 2020. Pentaglobin(R) is the only immunoglobulin M (IgM)-enriched preparation on the global market. It is approved for the treatment of severe bacterial infections with concomitant use of antibiotics. Secondary bacterial infections are increasingly being observed in COVID-19 patients when the clinical progression of the disease is severe. The antibodies in Pentaglobin(R) can bind to many different bacteria and their toxins, assisting in their destruction by the immune system. Also, the IgM content in Pentaglobin(R) supports the immune system and is able to restore the balance of the immune response which is often excessive in COVID-19 patients.

With Pentaglobin(R) Biotest is offering an established treatment option for bacterial infections which can also be used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. Pentaglobin(R) was able to significantly reduce mortality in patients with sepsis and shorten the length of mechanical ventilation.[1] It is therefore conceivable that treatment with Pentaglobin(R) may also reduce the length of and need for mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients. This could result in a reduction in the length of stay in intensive care units and ease the strain on limited capacity. First case reports on the use of Pentaglobin(R) in COVID-19 patients show promising results.

In addition to this, with trimodulin Biotest is developing a polyvalent antibody preparation to combat COVID-19, as well as a COVID-19 hyper immunoglobulin as part of a plasma alliance cooperation. Biotest is therefore pursuing a number of promising approaches aimed at providing critically ill COVID-19 patients with further effective treatment options as quickly as possible by means of accelerated approval procedures.


About Pentaglobin(R)
Pentaglobin(R) is the first and only IgM-enriched immunoglobulin preparation for intravenous use. Pentaglobin(R) significantly increases the survival rate of patients with severe bacterial infections and acts against a broad spectrum of bacterial pathogens. Pentaglobin's(R) acts anti-bacterial by fast neutralization of bacterial endo- and exotoxins and anti-inflammatory by scavenging excessively activated complement factors. Pentaglobin(R) is licensed in several countries for the treatment of severe bacterial infections in combination with antibiotics.

About COVID-19
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 variant (SARS-CoV-2). While most cases are mild or asymptomatic, COVID-19 patients may present at the hospital with typical signs of pneumonia requiring oxygen support. This disease stage is regularly accompanied by an excessive immune response and can lead to systemic inflammation reactions. Furthermore, patients may progress to critical disease with need for intensive care, including invasive mechanical ventilation. This clinical picture and course of the disease resembles that of severe community acquired pneumonia (sCAP) caused by other pathogens.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.
[1] Cui et al., Ann. Intensive Care 2019, 9 (1):27. doi: 10.1186/s13613-019-0501-3.


26.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1150631

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150631  26.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150631&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
