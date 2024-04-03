Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; change in Fiscal Year.

Series B Preferred Stock

On April 1, 2024, Biotricity Inc. (the "Company") filed an Amended Certificate of Designations of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Amended Certificate of Designations") with the Nevada Secretary of State for the Company's Series B Convertible Preferred Stock setting forth the powers, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other rights of the 600 shares designated by the Company as Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. Each share of Series B Preferred Stock has a stated value of $10,000 per share.

The Amended Certificate of Designations removes the provision in the original certificate of designations for the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock filed on September 19, 2023 that provided the holders of the Series B Preferred Stock with the right to vote on an as-converted basis with the Company's common stock, subject to the beneficial ownership limitation set forth in the Certificate of Designations. The Amended Certificate of Designations provides that except as required by law, the Series B Preferred Stock is non-voting. All other powers, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other rights of the Series B Preferred Stock remain unchanged.

The Series B Preferred Stock, with respect to the payment of dividends, distributions and payments upon the liquidation, dissolution and winding up of the Company, ranks senior to all capital stock of the Company unless the holders of the majority of the outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock consent to the creation of other capital stock of the Company that is senior or equal in rank to the Series B Preferred Stock.

Holders of Series B Preferred Stock will be entitled to receive cumulative dividends ("Dividends"), in shares of common stock or cash on the stated value at an annual rate of 8% (which will increase to 15% if a Triggering Event (as defined in the Amended Certificate of Designations) occurs. Dividends will be payable upon conversion of the Series B Preferred Stock, upon any redemption, or upon any required payment upon any Bankruptcy Triggering Event (as defined in the Amended Certificate of Designations).

Holders of Series B Preferred Stock will be entitled to convert shares of Series B Preferred Stock into a number of shares of common stock determined by dividing the stated value (plus any accrued but unpaid dividends and other amounts due) by the conversion price. The initial conversion price is $3.50, subject to adjustment in the event the Company sells common stock at a price lower than the then-effective conversion price. Holders may not convert the Series B Preferred Stock to common stock to the extent such conversion would cause such holder's beneficial ownership of common stock to exceed 4.99% of the outstanding common stock. In addition, the Company will not issue shares of common stock upon conversion of the Series B Preferred Stock in an amount exceeding 19.9% of the outstanding common stock as of the initial issuance date unless the Company receives shareholder approval for such issuances.

Holders may elect to convert shares of Series B Preferred Stock to common stock at an alternate conversion price equal to 80% (or 70% if the Company's common stock is suspended from trading on or delisted from a principal trading market or if the Company has effected a reverse split of the common stock) of the lowest daily volume weighed average price of the common stock during the Alternate Conversion Measuring Period (as defined in the Amended Certificate of Designations). In the event the Company receives a conversion notice that elects an alternate conversion price, the Company may, at its option, elect to satisfy its obligation under such conversion with payment in cash in an amount equal to 110% of the conversion amount.

The Series B Preferred Stock will automatically convert to common stock upon the 24-month anniversary of the initial issuance date of the Series B Preferred Stock.

At any time after the earlier of a holder's receipt of a Triggering Event notice and such holder becoming aware of a Triggering Event and ending on the 20th trading day after the later of (x) the date such Triggering Event is cured and (y) such holder's receipt of a Triggering Event notice, such holder may require the Company to redeem such holder's shares of Series B Preferred Stock.

Upon any Bankruptcy Triggering Event (as defined in the Amended Certificate of Designations), the Company will be required to immediately redeem all of the outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock.

The Company will have the right at any time to redeem all or any portion of the Series B Preferred Stock then outstanding at a price equal to 110% of the stated value plus any accrued but unpaid dividends and other amounts due.

The foregoing summary of the Amended Certificate of Designations is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended Certificate of Designations for the Series B Preferred Stock, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.