Biotricity : to attend 34th annual Roth Conference March 13th-15th

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Mar 04, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE) - Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it will attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference, being held on March 13-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. This year, the event will consist of 1-on-1 meetings and select analyst fireside chats. You can follow Biotricity's Roth webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/btcy/1832776.

"Our appearance at the 34th Annual Roth Conference comes at a very exciting and pivotal time for Biotricity," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO. "Following our recent fiscal third quarter results reflecting a 93% year-over-year revenue growth and our highest ever quarterly cash position, we believe we are on the cusp of revolutionizing cardiac diagnostics and disease management. Last month we received FDA clearance for our Biotres product and we are now taking preorders and seeing existing customer interest. We are confident in disrupting a $5.7 billion cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market, and look forward to discussing this product, and our objectives at the event."

Biotres is a three-lead device designed to continuously record electrocardiogram (ECG) data for long term data collection. This wireless, wearable device aims to provide doctors and hospitals a secondary product option to meet their patients' cardiac monitoring needs. This product can potentially offer doctors a more cost-effective alternative to current devices, along with a faster diagnosis. Following the FDA's clearance of Biotres last month, Biotricity, on February 23, 2022, officially announced that it began taking preorders. Units plan to start shipping on April 1, 2022.

The Biotres announcement follows last quarter's launch of Bioheart, a groundbreaking step towards the Company's ultimate goal of building a complete cardiac ecosystem. Bioheart is a cardiac monitor that took less than a year to come to market. The device offers patients the same continuous heart monitoring technology used by physicians from their own homes.

About the 34th Annual Roth Conference:

Hosted by Roth Capital Partners, LLC, a full-service investment bank providing services to emerging growth companies and investors, the 34th Annual Roth Conference is scheduled for March 13-15, 2022, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, California. Events. The conference will have companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology, and more.

5100+ attendees, 500+ attending companies, and 100+ sponsors are expected to attend.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

