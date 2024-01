Bioventix plc is a United Kingdom-based biotechnology company. The Company specializes in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. It has created a sheep hybridoma technology to produce stable and productive cell lines that secrete sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) of very high affinity. Its recombinant FAbs are modified to enable simple conjugation to enzymes (HRP, AP) or biotinylation or association as dimeric FAb2. It offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and research and development purposes for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function, and drug abuse. It provides ELISA Kits to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It supplies antibody products and services to clinical diagnostics companies.