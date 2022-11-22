Advanced search
Bioventix Plc - Director Dealing

11/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
Bioventix plc
(“Bioventix” or “the Company”)

Director Dealing

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company was notified on 22 November 2022 that on 21 November 2022 Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased a total of 50 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), at an average price of 3,724 pence per Ordinary Share (the “Purchase”). The Ordinary Shares were purchased under a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”).

Following the Purchase, Bruce Hiscock has a beneficial interest in 750 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		 Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		 Tel: 020 7220 0500

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Bruce Hiscock
2. Reason for the Notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bioventix Plc
b) LEI 213800225MHX7LZQY108
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification code GB00B4QVDF07
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 50 Ordinary Shares
3,724 pence
d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price		 Purchase of 50 Ordinary Shares at 3,724 pence each
e) Date of the transaction 21 November 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

