Bioventix Plc - Director Dealing

Bioventix plc
(“Bioventix” or “the Company”)
Director Dealing
Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company was notified on 22 November 2022 that on 21 November 2022 Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased a total of 50 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), at an average price of 3,724 pence per Ordinary Share (the “Purchase”). The Ordinary Shares were purchased under a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”).
Following the Purchase, Bruce Hiscock has a beneficial interest in 750 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bruce Hiscock
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bioventix Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800225MHX7LZQY108
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B4QVDF07
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|50 Ordinary Shares
3,724 pence
|d)
|Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|Purchase of 50 Ordinary Shares at 3,724 pence each
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)