Aura Energy Ltd - London-based minerals company that holds projects in Mauritania and Sweden - Hails progress at Tiris uranium project in Mauritania across all development workstreams. Expects front-end engineering design to remain on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023. At the Haggan polymetallic project in Sweden, says project scoping study indicates a post-tax net present value in the range of USD380 million to USD1.23 billion, before triuranium octoxide byproduct. Further, issues 404,733 shares for AUD0.052 each.

Berkeley Energia Ltd - Spain-focused clean energy company focused on bringing the Salamanca project in Western Spain into production - Says is focused on resolving the current permitting situation regarding the Salamanca project, with an aim to advance it towards production. "The company will continue to strongly defend its position and take all necessary actions to preserve its rights," Berkeley Energia says. Adds that it submitted a "contentious-administrative" appeal before the Spanish National Court, after the notification from the Ministry for Ecological Transition & the Demographic Challenge regarding the rejection of the administrative appeal filed by the company against the ministry's rejection of the authorisation for construction for the uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility at the Salamanca project.

Bioventix PLC - London-based biotechnology company - Pretax profit in the financial year that ended June 30 grows 9.2% to GBP10.1 million from GBP9.3 million a year prior. Revenue climbs to GBP12.8 million from GBP11.7 million. Administrative expenses increase to GBP1.8 million from GBP1.6 million. Declares final dividend of 90 pence per share, up 22% from 74p a year prior. Brings the total dividend to 152p, unchanged year-on-year. "Excellent technical progress has been made with our research projects and we anticipate that our pipeline of opportunities will create additional shareholder value in the later 2020s and 2030s and we look forward to further progress in the years ahead," Bioventix says.

HeiQ PLC - London-based materials innovation and hygiene technology company - In the six months to June 30, pretax loss widens sharply to USD6.4 million from USD1.7 million a year prior. Revenue falls to USD20.5 million from USD27.6 million. Expects trading in the second half of 2023 to stabilise, after cost cuts. Chair Esther Dale-Kolb says: "We are closely monitoring the market and are ready to take further cost reducing action, should we need to. We continue to add value to our high potential key innovation initiatives through focused investment, to position ourselves for when the macro-economic difficulties abate." Further, posts results for 2022. Pretax loss widens to USD29.8 million from USD1.4 million in 2021. Revenue falls to USD47.2 million from USD55.4 million. Cost of sales increase to USD33.7 million from USD30.0 million.

Lok'n Store Group PLC - London-headquartered self storage provider - In the financial year that ended July 31, pretax profit falls to GBP6.7 million from GBP15.9 million a year prior. Revenue grows to GBP27.1 million from GBP26.9 million. Total property, staff, distribution and general costs increase to GBP12.1 million from GBP10.6 million. Reports a loss from non-underlying items of GBP318,000, compared to a profit of GBP5.7 million a year prior. Declares annual dividend of 19.00p per share, up 10% from 17.25p a year prior. Adjusted net asset value per share as at July 31 improves 1.4% to GBP9.86 from GBP9.72 a year ago. Looking ahead, company says it continues year-on-year revenue growth on a same store basis which will be ameliorated by three stores that opened in financial 2022. Chair Andrew Jacobs says: "We have an exciting period of growth ahead. With Lok'nStore's resilient and flexible business model enabling the business to manage its conservative debt structure the Board is confident the group will continue to thrive."

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC - investment firm focused on positive social impact as well as long-term capital growth and income - Net asset value per share as at June 30 falls to 104.90p from 105.39p a year prior. NAV total return for the financial year to June 30 declines to 0.8% from 1.6%. Declares 2.30p per share dividend, up from 1.30p. Looking ahead, says UK households are facing the largest fall in living standards since records began in the 1950s. Notes bright spots in UK economy which it views as generally uncertain.

