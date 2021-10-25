Log in
    BVXP   GB00B4QVDF07

BIOVENTIX PLC

(BVXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/25 11:35:27 am
3500 GBX   -4.76%
01:16pBIOVENTIX : s) in Company
PR
10/18FTSE Closed Down Due to Concerns Over Rising Energy Prices, and China's Low 3Q Numbers
DJ
10/18BIOVENTIX : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Bioventix : s) in Company

10/25/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B4QVDF07

Issuer Name

BIOVENTIX PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Liontrust Asset Management Plc London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Oct-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.020000 0.000000 11.020000 573869
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.040000 0.000000 10.040000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B4QVDF07 573869 11.020000
Sub Total 8.A 573869 11.020000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Liontrust Asset Management Plc Liontrust Investment Partners LLP 11.020000 11.020000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Oct-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London


© PRNewswire 2021
