    BVS   US09075A1088

BIOVENTUS INC.

(BVS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
2.220 USD   +0.91%
04:22pBioventus : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pBioventus Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Bioventus to $2.50 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Bioventus : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K

12/07/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.
On December 6, 2022, Bioventus Inc. (the "Company") announced a restructuring in conjunction with the Company's previously stated plans to pursue actions aimed at enhancing its current financial position and sources of liquidity. The restructuring is intended to align the Company's organizational and management cost structure to improve profitability and cash flow. The Company expects to incur between $4 million and $5 million of pre-tax costs, of which $3 million to $4 million is due to employee severance and benefits, and the remaining $1 million is due to third-parties and other related costs. These are cash costs that will be incurred as the Company executes the restructuring, which it expects to complete by the end of 2023. The Company expects the restructuring to result in between $9 million and $10 million in cost savings on an annualized basis, upon completion.
BIOVENTUS INC.
Date: December 7, 2022 By: /s/ Anthony D'Adamio
Anthony D'Adamio
Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Bioventus Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
