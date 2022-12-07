Bioventus : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 7, 2022

Bioventus Inc.

On December 6, 2022, Bioventus Inc. (the "Company") announced a restructuring in conjunction with the Company's previously stated plans to pursue actions aimed at enhancing its current financial position and sources of liquidity. The restructuring is intended to align the Company's organizational and management cost structure to improve profitability and cash flow. The Company expects to incur between $4 million and $5 million of pre-tax costs, of which $3 million to $4 million is due to employee severance and benefits, and the remaining $1 million is due to third-parties and other related costs. These are cash costs that will be incurred as the Company executes the restructuring, which it expects to complete by the end of 2023. The Company expects the restructuring to result in between $9 million and $10 million in cost savings on an annualized basis, upon completion.

