Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com