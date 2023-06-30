The results from the MA38 study with DiviTum TKa were presented at SABCS, the world's largest breast cancer symposium.The results support the use of DiviTum TKa to predict the effect of CDK4/6 inhibitors as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer.The unique design of the TK IMPACT trial using

Biovica develops and commercializes

the blood-based biomarker assay, DiviTum TKa, which is used to evaluate the effect of cancer treat- ments. DiviTum TKa has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical studies. The initial area for clinical use of DiviTum TKa is monitoring the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. It is an area where there is a great need for better biomarkers so that the treating physicians are more quickly and effectively able to monitor how each individual patient is responding to treatment.

Doctors must choose which treatment to administer to their patient from the multitude of available alternatives. Many of those treatments are quite expensive and there can be serious side effects as well. There is thus a great need for new, cost-effective biomark- ers that can monitor how a patient

is responding to treatment. Clinical studies have shown that DiviTum TKa also has potential for use with other types of cancer and treatments (such as lung cancer and immunotherapy).

During the financial year, Biovica obtained market clearance for DiviTum TKa for clinical use in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in the USA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And, in February 2023, Biovica's fully owned laboratory in San Diego received CLIA certification, thus enabling