Treatment decisions with greater confidence™
ANNUAL REPORT 2022/2023
Contents
4 Biovica in brief
- Mission, vision, strategy,
business concept and business model
- CEO's comments
Continued progress with our launch in the USA
10 About metastatic breast cancer Large clinical need and market potential
12 Expansion strategy USA
Commercialization in the USA through own laboratory
16 Collaboration
Collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry - a long-term pursuit
18 Expansion strategy in Europe Launch in Europe has begun
20 Clinical evidence
Clinical evidence is crucial for a successful launch
- Intellectual property
Strong protection that goes beyond strong patents
- Sustainability
- Biovica shares
29 Corporate governance report
- Board of Directors
- Senior executives
36 Auditor's statement
on the corporate governance report
- ANNUAL REPORT
- Directors' report
43 Financial information
- Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
- Consolidated statement of financial position
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Consolidated statement of cash flows
- Parent Company income statement
- Parent Company balance sheet
- Parent Company statement of changes in equity
- Parent Company statement of cash flows
- Supplementary disclosures
- The Board of Directors' and CEO's assurance
- Auditor's report
- Glossary
- Shareholder information
2
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB | ANNUAL REPORT 2022/2023
CONTENTS
DiviTum® TKa received
market clearance in the USA during the financial year and the work to make the assay widely available has begun.
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB | ANNUAL REPORT 2022/2023
3
2022/2023 IN BRIEF
Q1 - First quarter
• DiviTum®TKa was highlighted in an oral
presentation of the BioItaLEE study at ASCO
American Society of Clinical Oncology,
which is the world's largest cancer congress.
Results from the study indicate that TKa
can improve the prediction of treatment
results. DiviTum TKa was also featured in two
abstracts/posters.
• DiviTum TKa received market approval in
Biovica in brief
the USA as a tool for monitoring disease
progression in post-menopausal women with
hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast
cancer.
Q2 - Second quarter
- Biovica decided to execute a fully guaranteed rights issue to finance the initial launch of DiviTum TKa in the USA and Europa.
Q3 - Third quarter
- The results from the MA38 study with DiviTum TKa were presented at SABCS, the world's largest breast cancer symposium.The results support the use of DiviTum TKa to predict the effect of CDK4/6 inhibitors as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer.The unique design of the TK IMPACT trial using
DiviTum TKa was presented as a poster.
- An 8-person sales team was set up for the US launch.
- The targeted new share issue generated approximately SEK 148 million in capital, prior to issue costs.
- Anders Morén took over as CFO on 1 January 2023.
- Results from the clinical validation of
DiviTum TKa were published in the scientific journal, Biomarkers.
Q4 - Fourth quarter
- Biovica's laboratory in San Diego, California, obtained CLIA certification.
- A commercial partnership agreement with IT Health Fusion was signed to introduce DiviTum TKa to the Italian market.
- A commercial partnership agreement with TOROMEDICAL Group was signed to intro- duce DiviTum TKa in the Netherlands and
Poland.
Events after the end of the period
- The first commercial agreement for DiviTum TKa in the USA was signed.
- DiviTum TKa results presented at ASCO.
- A commercial agreement with the supplier network, Contigo Health ConfigureNet™ was signed, thus making DiviTum TKa available to millions of patients.
Biovica develops and commercializes
the blood-based biomarker assay, DiviTum TKa, which is used to evaluate the effect of cancer treat- ments. DiviTum TKa has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical studies. The initial area for clinical use of DiviTum TKa is monitoring the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. It is an area where there is a great need for better biomarkers so that the treating physicians are more quickly and effectively able to monitor how each individual patient is responding to treatment.
Doctors must choose which treatment to administer to their patient from the multitude of available alternatives. Many of those treatments are quite expensive and there can be serious side effects as well. There is thus a great need for new, cost-effective biomark- ers that can monitor how a patient
is responding to treatment. Clinical studies have shown that DiviTum TKa also has potential for use with other types of cancer and treatments (such as lung cancer and immunotherapy).
During the financial year, Biovica obtained market clearance for DiviTum TKa for clinical use in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in the USA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And, in February 2023, Biovica's fully owned laboratory in San Diego received CLIA certification, thus enabling
the assay to be launched in the USA during spring 2023. Simultaneous to the launch in the USA, Biovica introduced DiviTum TKa in Europe, starting with Italy, the Netherlands and Poland. DiviTum TKa will also be launched in selected other markets in Europe, with priority on the five largest countries and the Nordics. More long term, Biovica intends to launch DiviTum TKa in additional markets (such as Japan) and for the treatment of other types of cancer and new targeted therapies. It is also being developed as a prognostic tool for treatment outcome.
In addition to the clinical use of DiviTum TKa for monitoring meta- static breast cancer, Biovica has several collaboration agreements in place with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies that are using DiviTum TKa in clinical studies and to develop new drugs for cancer treatment.
For the 2022/2023 financial year, Biovica's sales amounted to SEK 5.7 million and the company had 35 employees as of the end of the period. The head office, where R&D and production occurs, is located in Uppsala, Sweden. Biovica also has an office and laboratory in the USA, in San Diego, California. In 2017, Biovica's shares became listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm and in 2019, the listing changed to Nasdaq First North Premier.
4
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB | ANNUAL REPORT 2022/2023
BIOVICA IN BRIEF
THREE YEAR AFTER LAUNCH, BIOVICA EXPECTS TO HAVE CLAIMED
15PERCENT OF THE POTENTIAL IN THE MARKETS WHERE DiviTum®TKa IS LAUNCHED
OVER THE NEXT TEN YEARS, BIOVICA'S GOAL IS TO CLAIM
50PERCENT OF THE POTENTIAL IN THE MARKETS WHERE DiviTum TKa IS LAUNCHED
BREAST CANCER
DiviTumTKa
Metastatic breast cancer
Biovica's history
DiviTum®TKa is a dynamic biomarker test which, in several studies, has demonstrated its ability to provide answers about how a patient is responding to cancer treatment. Because all that is required of the patient is a simple blood sample, it is possible to, easily and frequently, evaluate the treatment.
The level of TK activity, measured by DiviTum TKa, is closely correlated with cell proliferation. Because of that, monitoring TK with a biomarker is a suitable way of evaluating tumor aggressiveness and disease progression when, for example, patients are being treated with a CDK 4/6 inhibitor.
Measuring TK activity with DiviTum®TKa provides a quick and precise evaluation of how a patient is responding to a particular type of cancer treatment.The information is clinically useful and it enables doctors to tailor and optimize treatment so that the patient gets the best possible outcome and unnecessary costs of care can be avoided.
Breast cancer is usually expressed as a number on a scale of 0 through IV, depending on how large the tumor is and whether or not it has spread.
Metastatic breast cancer is stage IV, which means that the original (primary) tumor has traveled through the blood or lymph system to form new tumors (metastases) in other organs or tissues of the body, typically in the skeleton, liver, brain or lungs.
In 1982, Uppsala researchers Simon Gronowitz and Claes Källander discovered the method for measuring thymi- dine kinase, which was later patented. In 2005, the first version of the assay received CE marking and the first clinical collaborations were initiated.
In 2013, Karolinska Institute published the first clinical study with DiviTum TKa and in the years that followed, important collaborations were set up with leading researchers at, for example, Dana Farber Cancer Institute,Washington University, International Breast Cancer Study Group (IBCSG), BIG against breast cancer, Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins University.
Since 2016, the results from clinical studies with DiviTum TKa have been presented each year at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which is the world's largest breast cancer symposium.
DiviTum TKa a biomarker test
Imaging diagnostics
DiviTumTKa
0
1
2
3
4
Months
DiviTumTKa can quickly reveal whether or not treatment is effective.
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB | ANNUAL REPORT 2022/2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Biovica International AB published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 06:06:09 UTC.