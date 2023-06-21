Biovica International : Year-end ReportQ42022

CEO's comments

We are continuing our efforts to ensure that DiviTum TKa is commercially successful and a benefit to patients who are being treated for cancer.

In the USA, those efforts are focused on signing agreements with payers and caregivers. This is how we are laying the foundation for a successful market introduction and achieving our ambitious sales targets.

These agreements will ensure that we reach many patients and establish an attractive price level that is on a par with, or higher than, what we have previously communicated. The agreements also ensure that there is a process in place for quickly getting paid, with a minimal amount of administration.

Thus far, our sales team has succeeded in getting two agreements signed, which are with MedINcrease and Contigo Health. They are both Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), which are health plans that supplement ordinary health insurance and are something that many employers offer their employees as a benefit. We anticipate that we will soon be signing more agreements in the USA.

Together, these agreements ensure cost reimbursement of DiviTum TKa to millions of policyholders in the USA, particularly via the agreement with Contigo Health, which is by far the largest.

Another area that is important to a successful launch is geXng DiviTum TKa included for reimbursement by Medicare, which is the federal health insurance program in the USA. We've made progress with this as well. Our Medicare Enrollment applicaZon has been approved, which means that we will be able to submit claims for reimbursement to Medicare.

Thus far, we are being referred to a general code, which involves a more cumbersome