LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIVI).

Class Period: August 5, 2021 – November 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2024

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the BioVie lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/BioVie-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused "limited access" to clinical trial sites, significantly affecting the Company's ability to conduct proper oversight of the clinical trial; (2) due to the "limited access" to the clinical trial sites, the trial was at higher risk of having "significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations" and "anomalous data;" (3) the Company was experiencing issues with the CRO(s) it had retained, creating greater risk of the trial being in non-compliance with GCPs; (4) the Company had identified "higher than expected levels of deviations" in the data; (5) due to a "highly unusual level of suspected improprieties" there was a heightened risk a majority of the clinical trial subjects would be excluded; (6) as a result of the exclusions, there was a heightened material risk that the clinical trial would "not achieve statistical significance;" and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

