BioVie : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 23, 2022

BioVie Inc.

680 W Nye LaneSuite 201 Carson City, NV 89703 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(775)888-3162

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share BIVI The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 23, 2022, BioVie Inc. (the "Company") filed a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") in connection with the previously disclosed Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated August 31, 2022 (the "Sales Agreement"), between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and B. Riley Securities, Inc. as sales agents (the "Agents"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through or to the Agents, shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001, of an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million (the "Shares").

As of December 20, 2022, the Company has issued 3,709,509 shares under the Sales Agreement for a total net proceeds of $29.0 million after commissions and expenses of approximately $898,000.

The issuance and sale, if any, of the Shares by the Company under the Sales Agreement will be made pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-252386), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 22, 2021 and declared effective on February 2, 2021, the base prospectus contained within the Registration Statement, and the prospectus supplement that was filed with the SEC on December 23, 2022.

A copy of the opinion of Sherman & Howard L.L.C. relating to the validity of the Shares that may be sold pursuant to the Sales Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of such state or jurisdiction.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description 5.1 Opinion of Sherman & Howard L.L.C. 23.1 Consent of Sherman & Howard L.L.C. (contained in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL with applicable taxonomy extension information contained in Exhibits 101)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BIOVIE INC. By: /s/ Joanne Wendy Kim Name: Joanne Wendy Kim Title: Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 23, 2022