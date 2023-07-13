--News Direct--

BioVie Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Palumbo joins Natalie Stoberman from the Proactive newsroom to share how the company plans to present its research on neurodegenerative diseases at the Alzheimer's Associate's International Conference (AAIC) to be held in Amsterdam July 16-20.

Dr. Palumbo says BioVie will showcase its NE3107 molecule and discuss how patients with clinical dementia treated with NE3107 for three months were able to see significant reductions in the level of DNA methylation and how the correlation of those reductions led to improvements in various cognitive measures.

Dr. Palumbo explains that neuroinflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress are common features in the major neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, dementia and ALS. He says NE3107 is an oral small molecule, blood-brain permeable, compound with potential anti-inflammatory, insulin sensitizing, and ERK-binding properties that may allow it to selectively inhibit ERK-, NFκB- and TNF-stimulated inflammation. NE3107's potential to inhibit neuroinflammation and insulin resistance forms the basis for the company's work testing the molecule in AD and PD patients.

Proactive USA

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/biovie-to-present-neurodegenerative-research-at-alzheimers-associates-international-conference-473510463