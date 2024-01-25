Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BioVie Inc. (“BioVie” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIVI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2023, BioVie disclosed that, for the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Alzheimer’s treatment, NE3107, the Company had “uncovered what appears to be potential scientific misconduct and significant non-compliance with [Good Clinical Practices (“GCPs”)] and regulation at six sites,” which “may call into question the rigor, robustness and validity of the entire data set for [the study] and may require additional clinical studies to confirm the final results[.]”

On this news, BioVie’s stock price fell $1.25, or 29.3%, to close at $3.01 per share on November 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 29, 2023, BioVie disclosed that it had found “significant deviation from protocol and [GCP] violations” at 15 of its 39 testing sites, “virtually all of which were from one geographic area.” The Company stated that, due to the suspected improprieties, all patients from those sites would be excluded, leaving only 81 patients out the original 439.

On this news, BioVie’s stock price fell $3.03, or 60.7%, to close at $1.96 per share on November 29, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

