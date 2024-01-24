The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of BioVie Inc. (“BioVie” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIVI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 8, 2023, BioVie disclosed that, for the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Alzheimer’s treatment, NE3107, the Company had “uncovered what appears to be potential scientific misconduct and significant non-compliance with [Good Clinical Practices (“GCPs”)] and regulation at six sites,” which “may call into question the rigor, robustness and validity of the entire data set for [the study] and may require additional clinical studies to confirm the final results[.]”

On this news, BioVie’s stock price fell $1.25, or 29.3%, to close at $3.01 per share on November 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 29, 2023, BioVie disclosed that it had found “significant deviation from protocol and [GCP] violations” at 15 of its 39 testing sites, “virtually all of which were from one geographic area.” The Company stated that, due to the suspected improprieties, all patients from those sites would be excluded, leaving only 81 patients out the original 439.

On this news, BioVie’s stock price fell $3.03, or 60.7%, to close at $1.96 per share on November 29, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased BioVie securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124395881/en/