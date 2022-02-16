Log in
    BTAI   US09075P1057

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics : SVB Leerink 2022 presentation

02/16/2022
NASDAQ: BTAI

®

SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 16, 2022

BioXcel Therapeutics | 555 Long Wharf Drive, 12th Floor | New Haven, CT 06511 | www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

2

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to the advancement and development of BXCL501, BXCL502, and BXCL701, anticipated milestones, clinical development plans, the availability and results of data from clinical trials, expected patent terms and issuances, potential commercialization and related strategy and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words including "anticipate," "being," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon BioXcel Therapeutics' current expectations and various assumptions. BioXcel believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain.

BioXcel Therapeutics may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, its limited operating history; its incurrence of significant losses; its need for substantial additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; its limited experience in drug discovery and drug development; its dependence on the success and commercialization of BXCL501 and BXCL701 and other product candidates; the failure of preliminary data from its clinical studies to predict final study results; failure of its early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; its ability to receive regulatory approval for its product candidates; its ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; undesirable side effects caused by BioXcel's product candidates; its approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on EvolverAI is novel and unproven; its exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; its ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; its ability to commercialize its product candidates; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors section of our website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. While BioXcel Therapeutics may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-

looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BioXcel Therapeutics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation includes information about the Company's estimated cash position as of December 31, 2021. The estimate is unaudited and preliminary and does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition as of December 31, 2021 and its results of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The completion of the Company's year-end accounting procedures, including execution of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm is ongoing and could result in changes to this preliminary information.

3

Our Mission

Develop transformative medicines utilizing AI approaches in neuroscience and immuno-oncology

®

Neuroscience

Symptoms from stress-related behaviors

BXCL501 Lead Program

  • Schizophrenia related agitation
  • Bipolar disorder related agitation
  • Alzheimer's disease related agitation
  • Adjunctive treatment in major depressive disorder (MDD)

BXCL502 Pipeline Candidate

  • Chronic agitation in Alzheimer's disease

4

Immuno-Oncology

Innate Immunity

BXCL701 Lead Program

  • Aggressive form of prostate cancer
  • Advanced solid tumors

®

Accelerating Drug Development through AI

5

BIG DATA

AI

Engine

MECHANISTIC

REGISTRATION

INSIGHTS

TRIALS

1

2

3

4

MULTIPLE

TRANSITIONAL

CLINICAL

REGULATORY

CANDIDATES

TEAM

DEVELOPMENT

TEAM

Selection of Most

Candidate

TEAM

Registration

Human Proof

Viable Candidates

Validation

Submissions

of Concept

New Drug

Application

Submission

The Value of AI-based Drug Development

Optimizes R&D Economics

Shortens Development Timelines

Achieves Higher Probability of Success

AI-based approach can potentially impact neuroscience drug approval success rate

(compared to 6% industry approval rate)

Source: Biomedtracker and Pharmapremia 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 20:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net cash 2021 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 520 M 520 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,57 $
Average target price 78,00 $
Spread / Average Target 320%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vimal D. Mehta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard I. Steinhart Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter R. Mueller Chairman
Frank D. Yocca Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. O'Neill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-8.66%520
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.54%76 931
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.22%67 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%59 421
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.58%43 058
BIONTECH SE-36.60%39 474