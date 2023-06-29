The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTAI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2023, BioXcel disclosed that it is conducting an investigation into protocol adherence and data integrity at the principal investigator’s trial site in connection with the Company’s TRANQUILITY II clinical trial. BioXcel warned that developments relating to its TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 trial may also “impact the timing of the Company’s development plans for, and prospects for regulatory approval” of its Alzheimer’s drug, BXCL501.

On this news, BioXcel’s stock price fell as much as 66% during intraday trading on June 29, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

